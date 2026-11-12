NEA Political Spending Exposed in Defending Education Report

The National Education Association spent $7.8 million in 2026 on political ballot fights, according to Defending Education. Erika Sanzi criticizes the union's shift from education to ideology.

Internal documents reveal that the National Education Association (NEA) and its affiliates directed nearly $7.8 million into political ballot initiatives across three states during the year 2026. The findings emerge from a comprehensive watchdog report released by the advocacy group Defending Education, which detailed strategic financial maneuvers designed to influence state-level elections and policy outcomes.

NEA Political Spending Breakdown

Specific financial disclosures indicate that the Arizona Education Association transferred $75,000 to the Will of The People PAC on September 30, 2026. This contribution supported opposition efforts against a proposition that ultimately passed. The approved measure mandates strict restrictions on access to private spaces and athletic participation based on biological sex for all schools and athletic associations. Furthermore, the Protect Education, Accountability Now PAC received $7,075,438.33 from the NEA and the Arizona Education Association during the first two quarters of 2026. These funds were explicitly designated for anti-school choice campaigns targeting public education funding structures.

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Strategic Ballot Intervention Plans

Guidance documents obtained by Defending Education outline the NEA's internal protocols for political engagement. The organization asserts that unions possess the authority to spend unlimited amounts from their general treasuries on ballot measures in any state, provided they comply with specific state laws and affiliate agreements. The NEA explicitly calls for the provision of strategic and financial assistance to defeat ballot measures deemed unfriendly to its interests. These internal directives highlight a coordinated effort to mobilize resources against policies that challenge the traditional public education model.

Erika Sanzi Critiques Union Direction

Erika Sanzi, a senior director of communications at Defending Education and a former teacher, argues that the NEA has significantly shifted its organizational focus. Sanzi contends that the union has become much more political and ideological than in previous decades. She states that the NEA now prioritizes issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and climate change over core educational matters. Sanzi believes this ideological pivot has caused substantial damage to the union's original mission of advocating for educators and students.

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Opposition to Voucher Programs

The NEA maintains a firm stance against voucher programs, arguing that they divert essential resources away from public schools. A blog post published on February 13, 2026, claimed that expanding voucher systems leads to racial and income-based resegregation. The union describes these policies as rooted in historical resistance to school integration. Sanzi counters this perspective by reminding the public that school choice does not diminish the status of public schools as a viable option for families.

Leadership and Organizational Links

The Defending Education report notes that the Protect Education, Accountability Now PAC appears to be run and operated by Kyrene Education Association, a local NEA affiliate. The report identifies the president of this local affiliate as the key figure behind the PAC's operations. While Fox News Digital could not independently confirm shared leadership between the PAC and the Kyrene Education Association, the financial trail clearly connects local affiliates to national political spending strategies.