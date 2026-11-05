Ndue Paluka Deportation Appeal Allowed After Tribunal Ruling

Immigration tribunal allows Ndue Paluka to challenge deportation, citing seized drugs caused no street harm and family rights under Article 8.

Ndue Paluka has secured the legal right to continue fighting his deportation from the United Kingdom after an Upper Tribunal judge determined that his involvement in a major cannabis cultivation plot did not necessarily cause the level of serious harm required for automatic removal. The ruling by Judge Sarah Grey at Field House in central London overturns previous decisions by lower tribunals that had dismissed Paluka's human rights claims, effectively allowing him to remain in the country while his case is reconsidered.

Tribunal Questions Serious Harm Threshold

The core of the judicial decision rests on the interpretation of whether the criminal activities conducted by Paluka met the statutory threshold for causing serious harm to the community. Judge Grey ruled that the first-tier tribunal had erred in its assessment because all cannabis plants grown by the gang were seized by police before they could be sold or distributed to users on the streets. Consequently, the senior judge concluded that the argument that Paluka caused widespread societal damage through drug circulation was factually unsupported in this specific instance.

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Paluka, aged thirty, was originally jailed for ten months in 2021 for his role in a £1.5million illegal drug operation involving multiple grow sites across the Home Counties. While his ten fellow Albanian gang members received sentences totaling more than thirty-six years for what was described as serious organized crime, Paluka's specific contribution was limited to working as a gardener at one of the raided properties. This distinction became pivotal in the Upper Tribunal's re-evaluation of the severity of his individual offense relative to the group.

Family Life and Human Rights Arguments

Beyond the technicalities of the drug seizure, the tribunal placed significant weight on the impact of deportation on Paluka's private and family life protected under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The judge criticized the previous court for failing to meaningfully engage with a social worker report that identified Paluka as a primary carer for his two young children and his Lithuanian partner. The ruling suggests that removing him would be unduly harsh and could constitute a violation of his family rights given his established role in their daily care.

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Paluca entered the UK without permission in 2012 before becoming part of a gang that aimed to generate £1.5million annually by selling cannabis cultivated at various locations. Police raids targeted farms in Ashford, Kent, and Watton-at-Stone, Hertfordshire, resulting in the seizure of over four hundred eighty-five plants, half a kilogram of harvested cannabis, and more than £61,000 in cash. Despite the scale of the operation, the tribunal focused on the lack of actual distribution when assessing the harm caused by Paluka's specific actions.

Political Backlash and Legal Implications

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, strongly condemned the tribunal's direction, describing the outcome as absurd and arguing that being caught red-handed should not count in a criminal's favor. He stated that the Conservative Party would withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights and repeal the Human Rights Act to ensure that foreign criminals face immediate deportation. Philp emphasized that crime must have clear consequences and that the current legal framework allows offenders to exploit procedural delays and human rights arguments to avoid removal.

This case follows a series of controversial immigration rulings that have drawn public attention, including a recent decision allowing a kidnapper from Kosovo to challenge his deportation due to potential mistreatment based on his Roma ethnicity. Avdi Alija, who arrived illegally at age fourteen and holds fifty convictions ranging from burglary to cocaine possession, was deemed a danger to the community yet retained the ability to appeal. These cases highlight the ongoing tension between strict immigration enforcement and the protections afforded by human rights legislation in the UK.

The Upper Tribunal has now sent Paluka's appeal back to the first-tier tribunal for a fresh hearing, setting aside the previous decision entirely with no findings preserved. This procedural reset means that a new judge will reassess the evidence regarding both the nature of the harm caused by the drug plot and the specific circumstances of Paluka's family situation. The outcome of this rehearing will determine whether he ultimately retains his status in the UK or faces enforced removal to Albania.