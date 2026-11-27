NCIS: Sydney season 4 returns January 26 on CBS with 10 episodes, reducing the episode order from last year's 20-episode run, while NCIS: Origins also concludes with a shorter season.

NCIS: Sydney is officially confirmed to return to CBS for its fourth season on Tuesday, January 26, at 10 PM ET. The Australian spin-off will take over the time slot currently occupied by NCIS: Origins, marking a significant scheduling shift for the long-running franchise. This return follows the success of the series, which began as an eight-episode season and has since grown in popularity among viewers. The network has decided to streamline the upcoming season, which will see a notable reduction in the number of episodes produced compared to the previous year.

NCIS: Sydney Season 4 Episode Order Reduced

The fourth season of NCIS: Sydney will consist of exactly 10 episodes, a significant decrease from the 20-episode order the series received for its third season. This means fans will see half as many cases as they did in the previous year, bringing the episode count in line with the show's second season. The decision to shorten the episode order reflects a strategic adjustment by CBS, aiming to maintain quality while adjusting production schedules. This change impacts the narrative scope of the series, as the writers must condense storylines into a tighter timeframe.

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NCIS: Origins Season 3 Also Shortened

NCIS: Origins is also experiencing a reduction in its episode count for its third season, which will conclude with only 10 episodes. Previously, the first two seasons of NCIS: Origins ran for 18 episodes each, making this a substantial shift in format. The third season of NCIS: Origins is scheduled to wrap up on January 19, just days before NCIS: Sydney returns to screens. This parallel reduction in episode orders suggests a coordinated approach by CBS to manage its procedural lineup for the upcoming broadcast season. Both series are adapting to a new structure that prioritizes a more concise storytelling approach.

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Scheduling Shift and Franchise Impact

The scheduling changes highlight a broader trend within the NCIS franchise, which has expanded globally since its inception in Washington, D.C. The move of NCIS: Sydney to a primetime slot previously held by NCIS: Origins indicates a rebalancing of resources and audience expectations. CBS is aligning the broadcast strategy to accommodate the shorter seasons of both shows, ensuring consistent programming throughout the year. This shift may influence viewer engagement and ratings trajectories for both series as they adapt to the new episode counts.

Next Steps for Broadcast Schedules

Viewers can anticipate the return of NCIS: Sydney on January 26, with the season unfolding over the following weeks. The condensed episode order may lead to faster-paced storytelling, potentially increasing the density of each plotline. CBS has not announced any additional changes to the broadcast schedule beyond these confirmed dates. The focus now shifts to how the production teams will navigate the shorter run while maintaining the high standards established in previous seasons.