Two suspects were recently arrested after crashing their vehicle through a gate at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

Two suspects were recently arrested after crashing their vehicle through a gate at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. Officials said the two suspects had fled from local police, crashed through a gate at the base, and abandoned their vehicle in a military housing area before running from the scene, Fox NewsThat prompted a manhunt that finally ended with the pair being arrested.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found illegal drugs.several federal, state, and local partners helped with the case, and officials issued a temporary shelter-in-place for the safety of people on the base.

“For six hours, a massive search effort was undertaken. NCIS mobilized approximately 30 personnel and leveraged real-time intelligence and tracking from the NCIS Multiple Threat Alert Center and Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team, enabling responding personnel to zero in on the suspects’ location,” the NCIS post read. Authorities later uncovered over 110 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl inside the suspects’ abandoned vehicle.

Drug Enforcement Administration – DEA, and other responding agencies, for your seamless teamwork and dedication to keeping our military installations safe! ” NCIS stated.the suspects’ identifies or what charges they may face regarding the incident, per KTLA.enough fentanyl to kill 19 million Americans in 2026 alone, Breitbart News reported in April.

“The Trump administration has made the drug war one of its top priorities in the second term as the flow of fentanyl quadrupled into American communities under former President Joe Biden’s watch,” the outlet said. “Last summer, President Donald Trump signed legislation increasing the penalties for fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Months later in December, Trump signed an executive order classifying fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. ”





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