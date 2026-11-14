CBS Extends NCIS Franchise Hiatus By Another Week On November 24, 2026

CBS removes NCIS, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins from Tuesday night lineup for Thanksgiving week, returning on December 1, 2026, with reruns airing in their place.

CBS has officially announced an extension to the scheduling hiatus for the NCIS franchise, confirming that no new episodes of NCIS, NCIS: New York, or NCIS: Origins will air during the week of November 24, 2026. This new decision pushes the return of all three series further into the winter schedule, with fresh installments now scheduled to resume broadcasting on December 1, 2026. The network is filling the Tuesday night time slots with reruns rather than original content for this additional week.

This extended break affects the entire Tuesday night lineup, which traditionally features the franchise's three crime procedural dramas airing back-to-back from 8:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET. The absence of new productions during this period creates a significant void in the network's prime-time programming block. Viewers expecting the latest investigative storylines from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service teams will need to wait an extra week before the narrative resumes.

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The previous batch of new episodes concluded on November 17, 2026, providing the final wave of original content before the holiday pause began. Although the network has not issued an official statement explicitly linking the extended break to Thanksgiving or holiday production delays, the timing strongly suggests a strategic scheduling decision. Any claims attributing the delay solely to external factors remain speculative without formal confirmation from CBS executives regarding production timelines.

This strategy of using reruns to fill schedule gaps is a common practice for major broadcast networks during the holiday season or mid-season breaks. It allows CBS to maintain a full programming grid without requiring immediate new production resources. Viewers tuning in on November 24 will find familiar content from previous seasons occupying the 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM ET window instead of the expected new episodes.

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The NCIS franchise, originally created by Donald P. Bellisario, follows investigations involving the United States Navy and Marine Corps and remains one of the most successful television properties in history. The franchise has grown from a single series into a sprawling empire that includes NCIS: New York and the recently launched NCIS: Origins. The synchronized return of all three shows ensures that the entire back-to-back block is restored to its standard format on December 1.

This consistency in the Tuesday night lineup helps maintain viewer habit and ratings stability for the network during a critical period of the television calendar. The break provides a brief respite for production teams and offers viewers a short pause before the final episodes of the season air. CBS continues to manage the broadcast schedule to maximize audience retention across the franchise.

While the hiatus is temporary, it represents a notable shift in the usual broadcasting rhythm for the long-running IP. The network is ensuring that the quality of the remaining episodes is preserved by allowing a slightly longer interval between story arcs. This approach aims to keep audience engagement high when the shows finally return to the airwaves in early December.