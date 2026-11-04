NCIS Showrunner Addresses Michael Weatherly Future Beyond Season 24

Steven D. Binder discusses Michael Weatherly's potential return as NCIS Director Tony DiNozzo for Season 25, confirming no final decision has been made yet.

Michael Weatherly has successfully returned to the CBS procedural drama NCIS after a decade-long absence from the flagship series. The actor reprises his role as Tony DiNozzo, who now serves in the high-ranking position of NCIS Director within Washington, D.C. This promotion marks a significant shift for the character and the show, ushering in a new era for the long-running franchise.

Binder Confirms Potential Season 25 Return

CBS NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder has officially addressed questions regarding Michael Weatherly's future beyond the conclusion of Season 24. In an interview with TV Insider, Binder suggested that the actor could remain with the series for Season 25, although he admitted that no final decision has been made at this time. The creative team is currently approaching the actor's return on a season-by-season basis rather than committing to a multi-year contract immediately.

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Showrunner Enjoys DiNozzo Leadership Role

Steven D. Binder expressed that he is thoroughly enjoying having Tony DiNozzo back in charge of the agency. The showrunner noted that while the character disappeared for ten years, his return feels seamless, finding him in a position that seemed almost unthinkable when he first joined the organization. This leadership dynamic provides a fresh perspective for the procedural format that has defined the CBS series for many seasons.

No Final Decision Made on Long-Term Contract

Despite the positive reception of the character's return, there remains uncertainty about how long Michael Weatherly plans to stick around. Binder did not confirm whether negotiations for a permanent extension are underway or if the current arrangement is strictly limited to the upcoming season. The lack of a finalized agreement leaves fans wondering if the former field agent will continue to lead the bureau indefinitely or depart again in the near future.

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New Era Defined by Administrative Dynamics

The transition of Tony DiNozzo into a directorial role changes the operational focus of the NCIS narrative. Instead of chasing suspects in the field, the character now manages the agency from the top, influencing decisions that affect the entire team. This structural change allows the writers to explore different storylines centered on administrative challenges and high-stakes policy decisions rather than traditional crime scene investigations alone.

Fan Speculation Continues Amidst Uncertainty

Viewers have reacted strongly to the news that the fan-favorite character has returned to Washington, D.C., but many remain cautious due to the previous departure. The ambiguity surrounding the Season 25 status means that speculation will likely continue until official contracts are signed. Until then, the production team maintains their one-season-at-a-time approach to ensure flexibility in planning the future of the CBS procedural hit.