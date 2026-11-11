NCIS Season 24: Torres Takes Risky Undercover Role in Ride or Die

Wilmer Valderrama's Torres faces a dangerous kidnapping getaway in NCIS Season 24, with True Blood alum James Frain guest starring as John Smith.

CBS is sending Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, into another dangerous assignment on NCIS, and this time the mission involves a True Blood alum. The military procedural returned for Season 24 earlier this autumn, and the network has now released the official description for the November 17 episode, titled 'Ride or Die.' The episode introduces James Frain as a mysterious new character, which the network says complicates Torres' undercover work.

The Season 24 premiere also brought back Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo, a role he returned to as a series regular for the first time since 2016. The premiere ended with DiNozzo being appointed as the new director, a development that changes the leadership of the team. By the fifth episode of the season, the team was facing increasingly complicated criminal investigations.

Also read CBS Cuts NCIS Origins Season 3 Short After 10 Episodes Amid Strategic Shifts

Torres Pursues Deep-Cover Undercover Assignments

Torres asks his former handler, Keller, played by Mike O'Malley, for undercover assignments with the CIA. He is seeking deep-cover work that is off the books and carries high risk. The request follows a disturbing case in the October 20 episode, 'Sleeping Dogs.'

Viewers have not yet seen this new undercover storyline on screen. The November 17 episode is the first one that puts Torres into that kind of work, according to the official episode description. The description places him in a situation where one wrong move could cost him his life.

Advertisement

The episode description explains the premise directly. When Torres is roped into driving a getaway car during a kidnapping, he goes undercover to protect the target. He remains one wrong move away from getting himself, and everyone in that car, killed.

James Frain Joins NCIS as John Smith

James Frain guest stars in the November 17 episode as the mysterious John Smith, whose arrival complicates Torres' dangerous mission. The character is central to the tension of the episode, since his presence changes the risks Torres faces while he is undercover. CBS has not revealed more about John Smith in the official description.

Frain is best known to many viewers for his work on Season 3 of HBO's True Blood, where he portrayed Franklin Mott, a recurring character who is a 100-year-old vampire. The English actor has also appeared in Orphan Black, Gotham, The Tudors, and Star Trek: Discovery. His experience across these series gives his guest role an established track record with genre and drama audiences.

Fans can preview Frain's NCIS character through first-look images that have been released with the episode news. Those images show the character ahead of the broadcast of 'Ride or Die.' The first-look material gives viewers an early visual reference point for a character whose full role has not yet been explained.

Advertisement

What Ride or Die Means for NCIS Fans

The November 17 episode is the next major step in Torres' storyline, and it is the first time viewers will see his undercover action on screen. The episode turns a set-up from earlier in the season into an active operation with real personal stakes. For fans following Torres, the episode is the moment when the planning becomes danger.

The new episode also keeps the wider team tied to the story. Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo is now the director at the end of the premiere, so the consequences of his promotion remain part of the season's ongoing narrative. Viewers can expect the investigation to keep moving across the season as Torres works through the kidnapping plot.

For those tracking the season, the November 17 episode is the main date to watch. CBS has scheduled 'Ride or Die' as the next episode, and the official description gives viewers a clear idea of what to expect. The episode brings together a returning cast, a True Blood alum, and a high-risk undercover mission for Torres.