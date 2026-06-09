NCIS Season 24: Major Changes Ahead as New Faces Join the Team

NCIS, the long-running CBS drama, is gearing up for significant changes in its upcoming 24th season. After years of stability under Director Parker, the team will welcome new faces to fill the voids left by departed characters like Ducky and Vance. The final episodes of Season 23 have set the stage for these changes, with a power struggle between McGee and LaRoche (Seamus Dever) and the arrival of McGee's secret son, Mateo, who becomes an intern at the bureau. The season finale ended with a cliffhanger, leaving the fate of Torres uncertain and opening the possibility for new additions to the core team.

NCIS , after four years of stability under Director Parker (Gary Cole), is set for significant changes in Season 24 . The departure of beloved characters like Ducky (David McCallum) and Vance (Rocky Carroll) has left voids that will be filled with new faces .

Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Torres, teased a major shake-up in the team dynamics. The end of Season 23 has set the stage for these changes, with the death of Vance creating a power vacuum and McGee's (Sean Murray) secret kid, Mateo (Patrick Keleher), becoming an intern with potential threats to the agency. Showrunner Steven D. Binder confirmed someone was hit but no one died in the cliffhanger finale, leaving room for new additions to the core team





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NCIS Season 24 Major Changes New Faces Team Dynamics Wilmer Valderrama Torres Mcgee Mateo Power Struggle Cliffhanger

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