NCIS S24E05 'Speechless' Airs Tonight: Kinley Andreen Stars as Girl Key to Missing Marine Case

CBS's NCIS episode 'Speechless' follows an 8-year-old girl whose hidden skill could help agents find her missing Marine mother, ahead of Ride or Die.

CBS's NCIS Season 24 Episode 5, titled Speechless, airs tonight and centers on an eight-year-old girl named Chloe who may unlock the mystery of her missing mother. The episode features child actor Kinley Andreen playing the shy young witness who becomes central to the NCIS team's investigation. The NCIS team relies heavily on Chloe to help solve the case after finding her alone in her apartment while her Marine mother remains missing.

Investigators discover that Chloe is hiding a surprising skill that could crack the case wide open. This hidden ability serves as the key element that breaks the investigation open according to the episode preview. The NCIS team must work with the young girl's unique abilities while the search for her mother continues under intense pressure.

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The investigation unfolds as a race against time that tests how far a parent will go to protect family. The episode frames the case as a personal struggle rather than only a professional one for everyone involved in finding the missing Marine. Viewers can expect a tense narrative that explores the emotional stakes alongside the procedural details of the crime.

Special Agent Alden Parker leads the NCIS team with calm professionalism and sharp sarcastic charm. He is supported by Special Agent Timothy McGee an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent. The team also includes Special Agent Nicholas Nick Torres who is described as charismatic unpredictable and resilient.

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Torres has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments and brings a tough approach to high-risk operations. Special Agent Jessica Knight is a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations. Jimmy Palmer a fully licensed medical examiner runs the morgue and assists the team alongside forensic scientist Kasie Hines.

Together these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine connections ranging from murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines. The ensemble cast delivers complex dynamics as they are forced to work together in high-stress situations throughout the season.

Season 24 Episode 6 titled Ride or Die teases Torres going undercover in a deadly kidnapping that goes wrong. The episode follows a tense getaway car sequence that occurs after the earlier case concludes. Torres gets roped into driving a getaway car during the kidnapping and stays one wrong move away from disaster.

He remains in danger of getting himself and everyone in that car killed if he makes any missteps. Michael Weatherly returns as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS focusing on the amusing dynamics of the team. Viewers can follow the next case in the episode preview that follows Speechless on CBS.