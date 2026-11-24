CBS provides early looks, trailers, and episode overviews for NCIS Season 24 episodes Lucky Shot and The Chair. The show returns December 1 with a deadly cover-up investigation involving a murdered videographer, followed on December 8 by Director DiNozzo reopening a hostage case with guest appearances by Michael Weatherly and Mindy Cohn.

CBS's NCIS may be off this week, but we have early looks at December 1st's S24E07:" Lucky Shot" and December 8th's S24E08:" The Chair.

" NCIS returns to CBS on December 1 with “Lucky Shot,” as a murdered videographer pulls Parker’s team into a deadly cover-up. NCIS Season 24 Episode 7, “Lucky Shot,” gets an early trailer, with Marco Schnabel and Rob Wright writing the episode. NCIS follows on December 8 with “The Chair,” as Director DiNozzo reopens doubts about a hostage case that may not be closed.

Also read NCIS Franchise Takes Another Break November 24 2026

Michael Weatherly returns as Tony DiNozzo in NCIS Season 24, while Mindy Cohn guest stars in “The Chair” as Sister Avis Fletcher. Even though CBS's primetime lineup is taking Thanksgiving week off, did you really think we would let a week go by without a look at what's still to come this year with CBS's?

Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for December 1st's S24E07: "Lucky Shot," we also have an official overview and image gallery for December 8th's S24E08:"The Chair" – and that's all waiting for you below…– When a freelance nightcrawler videographer turns up dead, NCIS discovers he secretly recorded evidence linked to a deadly cover-up, sending the team down a dangerous path toward a conspiracy that reaches far beyond a routine homicide investigation.

Advertisement

Written byPhoto: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. operative is taken hostage, Director DiNozzo goes back through the case file, questioning whether he made the right call, but the case isn't quite as closed as it looks.

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Nozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations.

Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas"Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines.

From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or MarineServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Expect some big reveals around the Thanksgiving dinner table during tonight's new episode of NBC's Line of Fire, S01E09:"Blind Eye.

"Check out some of the canine competition that will be on display this Thanksgiving with our sneak peek at NBC's National Dog Show. Check out what's in store for Eternally Yours: Dec. 3rd's S01E08:"Guess Who’s Coven to Dinner" and Dec. 10th's S01E09:"Merry Cursemas.

Advertisement

"Brina is put to the test in tonight's Thanksgiving-themed episode of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S02E04:"Turkey Can Be This. "Hosted by Drew Barrymore, here's your preview for CBS's Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic, kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+. Showrunner John Hoffman confirmed that Hulu's Only Murders in the Building would be heading back to NYC for its seventh season.

CBS's NCIS may be off this week, but we have early looks at December 1st's S24E07:"Lucky Shot" and December 8th's S24E08:"The Chair.

"Expect some big reveals around the Thanksgiving dinner table during tonight's new episode of NBC's Line of Fire, S01E09:"Blind Eye. "Instead of rebooting the DC universe yet again, the new Skydance era of DC Studios should begin with greenlighting Constantine 2. Check out some of the canine competition that will be on display this Thanksgiving with our sneak peek at NBC's National Dog Show.

Check out what's in store for Eternally Yours: Dec. 3rd's S01E08:"Guess Who’s Coven to Dinner" and Dec. 10th's S01E09:"Merry Cursemas.

"Brina is put to the test in tonight's Thanksgiving-themed episode of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S02E04:"Turkey Can Be This. "