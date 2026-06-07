CBS is starting a new era for NCIS as season 24 is confirmed to have an expanded cast. The procedural has been on a painful journey since it had to say goodbye to Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs five years ago. Without its long-time anchor, the show needed to find its new identity. Going into the next cycle, more changes to its ensemble are expected, as confirmed by Wilmer Valderrama.

CBS is starting a new era for NCIS as season 24 is confirmed to have an expanded cast. After a period of identity crisis, it seemed like the procedural finally found its footing again in the 2025-2026 TV cycle, although that meant subjecting MCRT to some grueling experiences.

Of course, there was the death of Leon Vance during NCIS's 500th episode following the agency's surprise shutdown, but other smaller but still consequential events include the introduction of Timothy McGee's secret son of 18 years, Mateo, as well as Nick Torres' reunion with Ellie Bishop. Moving on to NCIS season 24, the evolution of the series will continue, although it feels like it's the final stretch of the process.

The procedural has been on this painful journey ever since it had to say goodbye to Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs five years ago. Without its long-time anchor, the show needed to find its new identity. Going into the next cycle, more changes to its ensemble are expected, as confirmed by Wilmer Valderrama. This will mark a new era for the long-running project.

NCIS Season 24 Cast Expansion Breaks New Ground For The CBS Procedural The Torres actor recently revealed that NCIS season 24 will see some major changes and there are some major additions. Understandably, he didn't get into specifics about what that will look like, but the final part of his comment stands out, as it means that there will be new faces joining the cast.

From the sound of it, these fresh characters won't simply be guest stars, but at the very least, recurring players. Assuming that this is correct, this will mark the first time that CBS is revamping the MCRT since Jessica Knight joined on the heels of Gibbs' retirement in Alaska. Because of how transformative losing Harmon was, it was important to maintain stability for the show in the aftermath of his departure.

Ducky Mallard's exit in NCIS season 21 reflected David McCallum's death in real life. Beyond those, however, CBS kept things as they are - until Vance's untimely demise in the 500th episode. His tragic passing paved the way for Gabriel LaRoche to come back, but based on Valderrama's comment, it's likely that the expansion will come through entirely new characters instead of returning ones.

Why NCIS's Cast Expansion Is Both Good & Bad Adding new characters to an ensemble always comes with risks, but for a show like NCIS that has been on the air for over two decades, cast reshuffling is nothing new. It has gone through so many changes in its ensemble over its history, and impressively, it has stood the test of time. Still, there are pros and cons to changing its working ensemble, especially at this point in its history.

For starters, it threatens to disrupt a well-established team that is now the core of the series. Secondly, adding new characters could take away screen time from its existing players, especially at a time when cost-cutting is so prevalent on network TV. Related NCIS Set Up The Exit Of A 400-Episode Veteran (& You Missed It) An important character may be heading out of the door of NCIS soon, as CBS has subtly dropped clues about their eventual dreaded departure.

Posts By Ana Dumaraog On the flip side, infusing new blood into NCIS will keep things fresh and interesting, even for long-time fans. This has been a well-known strategy for long-running shows on traditional broadcast.

Additionally, it will help the series be future-proof. Some of the actors have been in the project for over a decade, and there's always a possibility that they might want to walk away from it. As lucrative as it is to star on a network series, the working hours are also rigorous. Enjoy ScreenRant's primetime coverage?

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Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Leave a Review Your comment has not been saved Like Follow Followed NCIS TV-14 Crime Drama Action 6/10 479 8.9/10 Release Date September 23, 2003 Network CBS Showrunner Donald P. Bellisario Directors Dennis Smith, Terrence O'Hara, Tony Wharmby, James Whitmore Jr., Thomas J. Wright, Michael Zinberg, Arvin Brown, Rocky Carroll, Diana Valentine, Leslie Libman, Tawnia McKiernan, Colin Bucksey, William Webb, Bethany Rooney, Alrick Riley, Jeff Woolnough, Alan J. Levi, Lionel Coleman, Martha Mitchell, Peter Ellis, Michael Weatherly, Edward Ornelas, Stephen Cragg, Tom Wright Cast See All Powered by Expand Collaps





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