NCIS: Origins Stars Tease Lala and Gibbs' Secret Romance After Long-Awaited Kiss

Mariel Molino and Austin Stowell discuss the charged dynamic between their characters, the nervous energy surrounding the season 2 kiss, and hopes for a hidden affair in season 3. The slow-burn romance continues to develop amid professional constraints at NCIS.

The portrayal of a budding romance between Lala and Gibbs in NCIS: Origins has kept fans on the edge of their seats, with the long-awaited on-screen kiss finally occurring in season 2, episode 2.

Actress Mariel Molino, who plays Lala, described the moment as both exhilarating and nerve-wracking. She compared the atmosphere to the first day of camp, highlighting the collective tension and excitement among the cast and crew after two years of building up to that scene. The kiss itself was a significant milestone, yet it also opened up new questions about the characters' future, especially given the professional constraints of working together at the NCIS office at Camp Pendleton.

The show has cleverly woven subtle gestures and charged glances to convey the underlying attraction, with Molino noting that while the full romantic relationship is currently on hold, the audience can still savor the nuances of longing and unspoken desire. She hinted that the writers enjoy introducing curveballs, so the path forward may not be straightforward.

In the meantime, the dynamic between Lala and Gibbs remains a central focus, with hints that their personal connection could influence professional decisions, even possibly inspiring Gibbs to create rule 12. Molino also expressed her enthusiasm for future action sequences, having completed her first fight scene and already aspiring to a more elaborate knife fight in the next season.

Looking ahead to season 3, she hopes to see a torrid, hidden affair between the characters, as they navigate the complications of being coworkers with mutual feelings. Co-star Austin Stowell, who plays Gibbs, echoed the sentiment, noting that people who work together often understand each other deeply, and there is a lot of each other in their characters. The possibility of a secret relationship adds a layer of intrigue, balancing the procedural elements of the show with personal drama.

The creative team appears committed to exploring this slow-burn romance, keeping viewers invested in the emotional stakes alongside the case investigations. As the series progresses, fans can anticipate more moments that blur the line between professional partnership and personal attraction, all while maintaining the high stakes and tension that define NCIS: Origins





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NCIS: Origins Lala And Gibbs Mariel Molino Austin Stowell Romance Slow Burn Season 2 Kiss Rule 12 Hidden Affair NCIS

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