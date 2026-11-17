'NCIS: Origins' sets up a meeting across time for Gibbs, meeting with his younger self, Lala and Franks in tonight's episode.

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Watch our teaser above. In tonight’s episode titled “Shot Through the Heart,” past and present collide for Gibbs as he searches for answers about what happened to Lala all those years ago. In 1993, an unexpected bond forms between Franks and Lala as the team races to expose a mole after FBI Agent Casey Bloom is shot.

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In the history of, we’ve seen Gibbs go into a dream-like state several times, and it’s fun to take a wild trip into his mind,” North shared. As exciting as seeing both versions of Gibbs see each other face-to-face, there’s also a warm moment that reunites Harmon’s Gibbs with Lala, as the mystery behind her never having been on“It felt totally surreal. Very special. Mark loves this cast.

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And they love him. When I told them we were going to do this, everyone was really stoked. Mark, Austin, and Mariel are amazing in the scene. We can’t wait for the fans to see it,” shared North.

It makes sense that Gibbs and Franks, who is long dead, will be able to reconnect through this dreamy state.won’t be disappointed. Plus, Austin’s Gibbs and Lala aren’t the only blasts from the past visiting Mark. Also, Franks and Lala make a decision that will later change everyone’s lives forever. Oh, and Randy meets his brunette doppelganger, which is a lot of fun.

Front: Mark Harmon as Gibbs and Back: Austin Stowell as Young Gibbs