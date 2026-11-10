NCIS: Origins Season 3 Reunites Mark Harmon With Three Returning Cast Members

NCIS: Origins season 3 reunites Mark Harmon with Muse Watson, Roma Maffia, and Joe Spano in present-day episodes airing November 17 through December 8.

NCIS: Origins season 3 will bring Mark Harmon back to the franchise in a larger role than he has held in recent seasons. Harmon is reprising his on-screen arc as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and the announcement was met with excitement because the actor had previously appeared in the NCIS universe mainly through cameos and narration. Alongside Harmon, NCIS: Origins season 3 will reunite three former cast members in the show's present-day timeline.

Muse Watson, Roma Maffia, and Joe Spano are returning to NCIS: Origins in their original roles. Watson will play Mike Franks, Maffia will play Vera Strickland, and Spano will play Tobias Fornell. The casting news was reported by Deadline and first highlighted by ScreenRant.

Also read NCIS Origins Season 3 Filming Wraps With Early 2026 Premiere Scheduled

Present-Day Returns Arrive Across Three Episodes

Each of the three returning actors will appear in a separate episode of the present-day timeline. Muse Watson is scheduled for episode 6 of NCIS: Origins season 3, which airs on November 17.

Roma Maffia follows in episode 7, scheduled to air on December 1. Joe Spano closes out the run in episode 8, which airs on December 8. Because each guest appearance is confined to a single episode, viewers can track the returns on a clear weekly schedule.

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The staggered structure means that Mark Harmon, Watson, Maffia, and Spano will not share a single episode according to the schedule reported so far. Each return is spread across consecutive episodes, giving each character a separate storyline moment within the season.

Why the Season 3 Reunions Matter to Fans

The reunions matter because Mike Franks, Vera Strickland, and Tobias Fornell are characters that connect the present-day storyline with the wider NCIS world. Their return gives longtime viewers a chance to see familiar faces revisited by the same actors who originally played them.

Harmon's expanded role is also significant because fans had previously seen Gibbs mostly in brief cameos and narration. A bigger on-screen presence for Harmon in NCIS: Origins season 3 gives the series a stronger link to the character that made the franchise recognizable.

Industry observers following NCIS: Origins will watch how the returning cast affects viewership across the three scheduled episodes. The announced dates give audiences a clear window to watch each reunion as it airs.

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What Comes Next for NCIS: Origins

The confirmed next steps are the broadcast dates for the three present-day episodes. Watson's episode 6 is set for November 17, Maffia's episode 7 for December 1, and Spano's episode 8 for December 8.

Further details about the season, including additional casting or episode information, have not yet been confirmed in the reporting available. Fans should check official NCIS: Origins announcements and network schedules for updates on the remaining episodes of season 3.