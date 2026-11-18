NCIS Origins Season 3 finale airs January 19, 2027. Learn how this abbreviated ten-episode run allows for Mark Harmon's return and ties up Gibbs' past mysteries.

The conclusion of NCIS Origins Season 3 is officially scheduled for January 19, 2027. CBS Television has confirmed that the prequel series will air its final ten-episode season following a midseason premiere on January 12, 2027. This condensed run serves a dual purpose of wrapping up the immediate storyline and integrating into the broader network scheduling strategy.

Season 3 Finale Air Date Confirmation

CBS Television announced its midseason premiere dates this week, placing NCIS Origins, the original NCIS series, and NCIS New York on the January 12, 2027 broadcast slot. The network will then transition to the Season 3 finale of NCIS Origins on January 19, 2027. This specific timing allows the procedural drama to conclude its current arc before the network shifts focus to NCIS Sydney starting on January 26, 2027. The streamlined schedule ensures that viewers have a clear timeline for the resolution of the ongoing narrative threads.

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Condensed Run and Mark Harmon Return

The decision to limit NCIS Origins Season 3 to ten episodes was driven by both creative and strategic network factors. Previous seasons of the prequel series, which chronicles the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, each contained eighteen episodes. The reduction to ten episodes for the third season was designed to provide sufficient narrative space for the return of Mark Harmon. Harmon is set to appear in the finale to bridge the gap between the past and present timelines of the franchise. This abbreviated structure also accommodated CBS Television's expanded schedule, allowing room for LL COOL J to return to NCIS New York for Season 4.

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Gibbs Shooting Mystery and Investigative Team

The Season 3 storyline began with a violent incident at the secluded Alaskan property of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Two gunmen attacked the former NCIS special agent, but Gibbs survived the shooting. He utilized the aftermath of the attack to conduct a secret investigation into the identities of his assailants and their ultimate target. The mystery deeply connects to his history at Camp Pendleton and involves clues that date back to his time under the leadership of Mike Franks. Gibbs has not pursued these answers in isolation throughout the season.

Key Supporting Cast and Future Schedule

Michael Weatherly appears as NCIS Director Tony DiNozzo, using his official authority to support the investigation. Emily Wickersham portrays Ellie Bishop, who engages in off-the-books field work to assist Gibbs. With four episodes remaining until the January 19 finale, the series continues to explore unresolved cases from the 1990s. The compact schedule ensures that the narrative focuses tightly on resolving the immediate threats to Gibbs while maintaining continuity with the wider NCIS universe.