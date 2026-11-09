NCIS Origins Season 3 Filming Wraps With Early 2026 Premiere Scheduled

Production on NCIS Origins season 3 concludes with Mark Harmon returning as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The show launches in early 2026 with only 10 episodes.

Production has officially wrapped on the third season of CBS's prequel series NCIS Origins. The network has confirmed that this season will serve as a shorter, early 2026 premiere event rather than a standard full-season broadcast. Actor Mariel Molino verified the conclusion of filming via social media, indicating that the cast and crew completed their final shooting days just three days prior to her announcement. This milestone marks the end of principal photography for a season that heavily features the return of Mark Harmon in a contemporary storyline alongside its period narrative.

Mark Harmon Returns As Leroy Jethro Gibbs

NCIS Origins season 3 introduces a significant shift in the franchise's storytelling by fully integrating Mark Harmon as the character Leroy Jethro Gibbs. While Harmon previously provided narration and served as a producer for every episode, this season marks his first appearance on screen as an active character named Old Gibbs. His contemporary storyline sees him reuniting with former agents Tony Dinozzo Jr. and Ellie Bishop, creating a direct link to the established legacy of the main NCIS franchise.

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The actor's return adds substantial weight to the serialized arcs that the show is pursuing. This era of the character allows for deeper exploration of Gibbs' history before he became the seasoned director known to fans of the flagship series. The presence of Harmon anchors the show's dual timeline, which parallels the modern-day investigation with flashbacks to the formative years of the agents involved.

Shortened Run Allows Focused Serialized Storytelling

The decision to limit NCIS Origins season 3 to just 10 episodes was a strategic move by CBS to prioritize quality over quantity. This condensed schedule enables the writers to tackle more complex, serialized stories rather than relying on the procedural format typical of the network's lineup. Most of the weekly cases featured in these episodes are designed to tie directly into a larger narrative that spans decades into the future of the NCIS universe.

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Mariel Molino, who plays the character Lala, confirmed the filming wrap on her Instagram account. She shared a behind-the-scenes image showing herself alongside Caleb Foote as they prepared for their respective roles in the final scenes. Her post highlighted that there were only three days left of shooting, providing concrete evidence that the production had reached its scheduled end. This level of detail confirms the tight timeline managed by the production team.

Future Renewal Status Remains Uncertain

Despite the completion of filming for the current season, the future of the series remains in limbo. CBS has not yet issued a renewal for a fourth season, leaving the show's long-term viability in question. Showrunner David J. North appears to be preparing for the possibility that this may be the final run for the prequel series. The network has yet to provide a specific timeline for when it will make a final verdict on the show's continuation.

The series has successfully endearing supporting cast members to the public, raising concerns among fans that the story may end before exploring other potential arcs. There is significant interest in seeing the earlier undercover era of Gibbs, a period briefly established during Jenny Shepard's tenure as the agency's director. Many characters introduced in the prequel have not had any presence in the main NCIS show, leaving narrative threads that could have been further explored.

Early 2026 Premiere Dates For The Final Episodes

CBS has scheduled the premiere of NCIS Origins season 3 for early 2026 as part of its fall broadcast cycle. The network is utilizing this timeframe to slot the show into its revamped Super Tuesday programming block. Although the exact release date has not been confirmed, the structure of the season suggests that all 10 episodes may be released before the network enters its mandatory holiday hiatus for 2026. This approach allows the entire season to be consumed in a single viewing window before the winter break.

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With production already complete, the public has six episodes remaining to anticipate after the premiere. The serialized nature of the plot means that each episode contributes heavily to the overall lore of the franchise. Fans will have to wait for the network's final decision on renewal after the season concludes, making this a pivotal moment for the NCIS television universe.