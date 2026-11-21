NCIS: Origins skips the slow burn as Mike Franks and Joey Swanson move from rivals to a couple, with four episodes left to see if they stay together.

Mike Franks and Joey Swanson have become the newest romantic pairing on NCIS: Origins, and their relationship is moving far faster than most romances in the NCIS franchise. The CBS series, which carries a TV-14 rating and a release date of October 14, 2024, is a crime drama that rarely puts romance at the center, yet the pace of this storyline has caught the attention of fans.

The franchise has a long record of drawn-out romantic arcs. Gibbs often found himself romantically entangled on the flagship NCIS series, although those relationships eventually fizzled out. Jimmy and Jessica met at the beginning of NCIS season 18 but did not get together until the end of season 19, while Tony and Ziva and Ellie and Torres took the show eons to reach their relationships.

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Franks and Joey Skipped the Slow Burn

Mike Franks and Joey Swanson moved from professional rivalry to a relationship within a few episodes, avoiding the long wait that defined many earlier NCIS pairings. Their rivals-to-lovers arc played out quickly, and viewers did not have to spend several seasons waiting for them to get together.

FBI Agent Josephine Joey Swanson was introduced in NCIS: Origins season 2, episode 9, 'Fools Rush In', taking over the position of FBI SSA Noah Oakley after Oakley was promoted to Head of Joint Criminal Intelligence. Swanson appeared in two other episodes in season 2 and has appeared in three season 3 episodes so far.

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Franks and Swanson initially had a rivalry, but season 3, episode 4, 'Shimmy Shimmy Ya', turned that tension into their first date. The date was interrupted by one of Franks' cases, but the two agreed to see each other again, which kickstarted their relationship.

In episode 6, 'Shot Through the Heart', the couple's relationship was still going strong, though they clashed over how to handle the case they were working on. They disagreed on which lines are acceptable to cross while working a case, yet their relationship appears to be progressing just as quickly as before.

Showrunner Comments Point to Doubts

Showrunner David J. North, who is also listed as a creator of the series alongside Gina Lucita Monreal, recently spoke to TV Insider about the romance. North teased a little bit of a love connection for Franks this season, a phrase that suggests the storyline may not be built for the long term.

The series is still careful about how deep the bond runs. Swanson and Franks clearly hold deep affection and respect for one another, and both are foundational to a healthy relationship, but it is too soon to call their feelings love. Those qualities give the pairing a strong base even as the show keeps its options open.

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In episode 6, Franks and Swanson disagreed on how far they are willing to go to protect loved ones. They ultimately compromised, but that disagreement could be the first crack in their relationship, especially given North's comments about the length of the romance.

What Canon Suggests About Their Future

If NCIS: Origins follows the canon established in the flagship NCIS series, Franks and Swanson will not be together forever. The timeline offers a clear window of about three years in which the two could still be a couple before Franks leaves the agency.

In the current timeline of NCIS: Origins, it is 1993. In 1996, Franks leaves NCIS to retire to Mexico, where he appears to live alone until his daughter-in-law and granddaughter join him. He is single when Gibbs meets him for the first time at the end of season 3 of NCIS, which leaves a three-year gap during which Franks and Swanson could possibly remain together.

This season of NCIS: Origins is shortened, so viewers will need to watch only four more episodes to learn whether Mike Franks and Joey Swanson are still together by the end of the season. The answer will show whether the show's fast-moving romance can last beyond its early stages or whether it follows the path set by the flagship series.