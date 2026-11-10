NCIS: Origins Season 3 Episode Debuts Gibbs' Iconic Let's Roll Catchphrase

In the NCIS: Origins Season 3 episode Baila Esta Cumbia, Leroy Jethro Gibbs launches an off-the-books mission with Ellie Bishop and first uses his famous Let's roll.

NCIS: Origins continues to follow the early career of Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, as he builds his reputation at the Camp Pendleton office under Mike Franks, played by Kyle Schmid. The episode titled 'Baila Esta Cumbia' picks up where Episode 4 left off, two weeks before this release, and centers on Gibbs' off-the-books mission with Ellie Bishop, played by Emily Wickersham.

Season 3 has shaken up the formula of the NCIS: Origins series. The story now moves between the 1990s and the present day, where Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, is on a new and dangerous mission connected to his past. The show still makes room for lighter moments, and this episode introduces one of the character's defining traits.

Also read CBS Cuts NCIS Origins Season 3 Short After 10 Episodes Amid Strategic Shifts

Gibbs and Ellie Bishop Reunite on a Dangerous Interrogation

Gibbs and Ellie Bishop reunite after an unexpected meeting and prepare an intense interrogation. Their goal is to learn who attacked Gibbs, the event that kicks off Season 3.

Earlier seasons explored the character's darkest secret, which involves the murder of Pedro Hernandez, his marriage to his second wife, Diane, and the origins of the head slap that was often used on Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo. This season, however, focuses on the mission that connects him to his past.

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The episode also moves back to 1993, when the team is working on the case of a con woman. That investigation hits particularly close to home for Lala, played by Mariel Molino, and it runs alongside the present-day storyline.

Shooting Investigation Starts With a Horse Ranch Lead

The team starts narrowing down where a shooting could have taken place after a crash site is uncovered. At the scene is a woman who bled out in an SUV, and Gibbs uses the vehicle to trace the next step in the case.

Gibbs traced who the vehicle belonged to and found a connection to a ranch that falls within the circle of potential locations where the team can start looking. The team learns that the ranch is a horse ranch, and that the victim had been staying there since she moved from Connecticut. They do not know much else yet.

Even with limited information, the lead is enough to start an investigation. Gibbs begins the search with his first-ever 'Let's roll', a phrase that signals the team is moving into action.

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Let's Roll Becomes Gibbs' Signature Catchphrase

Gibbs debuts the phrase Let's roll as the team prepares to deploy, and the moment earns a smile from Mike Franks and a compliment from Lala. The reaction shows that the line lands well with the people around him in the early days of his career.

Nobody on the team knows at the time that the catchphrase will last far beyond Camp Pendleton. Collider's exclusive sneak peek shows the confident way Gibbs uses the line, and that confidence is enough to keep the young agent using the phrase to begin missions for years to come.