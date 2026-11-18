Along with a preview of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E06: 'Shot Through the Heart,' we also look at Dec. 1st's S03E07: 'Don’t Let the Days Go By.'

Along with a preview of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E06:"Shot Through the Heart," we also look at Dec. 1st's S03E07:"Don’t Let the Days Go By.

" NCIS: Origins S03E06 “Shot Through the Heart” finds Gibbs chasing answers after learning Lala may still be alive. The CBS preview includes the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peek as past and present collide around Lala’s fate. In 1993, Franks and Lala form an unexpected bond while the team hunts a mole after FBI Agent Casey Bloom is shot. ).

Also read 'NCIS: Origins' Sets Gibbs Up For Meeting Across Time In New Teaser'N

Present-day Gibbs learns that she's alive, and now that's at the top of his list of questions he needs answered. Thankfully, Bishop is back to help him on his mission. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek for S03E06:"Shot Through the Heart," followed by an early look at December 1st's S03E07:"Don't Let the Days Go By.

"NCIS: Origins Season 3 – S03E06 & S03E07 Previews) as he searches for answers about what happened to Lala all those years ago. In 1993, an unexpected bond forms between Franks and another former member of his Camp Pendleton team in his quest to find out what really happened to Lala.

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Photo: Patrick Wymore/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Patrick Wymore/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Patrick Wymore/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Patrick Wymore/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Patrick Wymore/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. In season three, Harmon returns as Gibbs, appearing in all episodes as part of a present-day mystery tied to his '90s Camp Pendleton days, in an action-packed story that unfolds throughout the season. The series also starsServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

With the final season of Yellowjackets kicking off this week, check out new sneak peeks released today spotlighting Christina Ricci's Misty. Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E06:"My Companion," we look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River.

"Elsbeth S04E06:"Lean Girls" & S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" Previews We've got a double dose of preview goodness for fans of CBS's Elsbeth, including S04E06:"Lean Girls" and S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero. "Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, S24E06:"Ride or Die," and a look ahead to December 1st's S24E07:"Lucky Shot. "Here's a look at what's on tap with tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine with our updated preview for S02E08:"Back to the Suture.

"Along with a preview of CBS's NCIS: Origins, S03E06:"Shot Through the Heart," we also look at Dec. 1st's S03E07:"Don’t Let the Days Go By. "With the final season of Yellowjackets kicking off this week, check out new sneak peeks released today spotlighting Christina Ricci's Misty. Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E06:"My Companion," we look at December 1st's S01E07:"The River.

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"Elsbeth S04E06:"Lean Girls" & S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero" Previews We've got a double dose of preview goodness for fans of CBS's Elsbeth, including S04E06:"Lean Girls" and S04E07:"Holdout for a Hero. "Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, S24E06:"Ride or Die," and a look ahead to December 1st's S24E07:"Lucky Shot. "