NCIS: Origins receives a Season 3 renewal from CBS following strong viewer retention. The show leads a Tuesday block that saw a collective 39% viewership increase across all three franchise titles this fall.

NCIS: Origins has secured a third season from CBS Television, capitalizing on a highly successful fall broadcast run that has revitalized the network's entire procedural lineup. The renewal comes as the franchise achieved a collective 39% viewership increase year-over-year across its three current titles, solidifying the brand's dominance on American television screens during the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

CBS NCIS Franchise Viewership Statistics

The flagship NCIS series continues to anchor the network's schedule, attracting 6.45 million viewers for its 24th season premiere. This performance reinforces its status as a staple of prime-time television, drawing consistent audiences who have followed the procedural for over two decades. The show remains the highest-rated entry in the franchise's recent expansion, serving as the primary driver for the network's overall ratings success during the fall months.

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NCIS: New York also delivered strong numbers, averaging 5.62 million viewers across its season premiere. The spin-off benefits significantly from the return of LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, whose character departure and subsequent return have generated substantial buzz among the dedicated fanbase. This title successfully bridges the gap between the original series' legacy and modern audience preferences, maintaining high engagement levels.

Mark Harmon Returns for Origins Season 3

NCIS: Origins recorded 4.39 million viewers for its latest season, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. The series has distinguished itself by offering a more dynamic narrative structure, splitting its focus between past and present timelines. This creative approach has resonated with critics and audiences, resulting in what has been described as the most eventful fall run among the three current franchise titles.

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The upcoming third season will feature Mark Harmon returning to his iconic role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon's character was attacked at his remote cabin in Alaska during the premiere of the current season. This incident triggered a complex storyline where Gibbs investigates the identities of his attackers and uncovers a mysterious reference to a specific individual mentioned as the one to go. His pursuit of answers leads him to collaborate with former colleagues who are now operating off the books.

Origins Season 3 Cast and Story Details

Gibbs seeks assistance from Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo to gather intelligence regarding the attack. The investigation also involves Emily Wickersham's Ellie Bishop, who provides field support while remaining outside official agency channels. These collaborations highlight the enduring relationships and operational methods that define the NCIS universe, even as characters navigate their post-agency lives.

The third season will consist of ten episodes, a shorter order compared to previous standard seasons. This condensed runtime is designed to maintain the high pace and narrative intensity that characterized the current run. The decision to renew the show reflects CBS's confidence in the franchise's ability to retain viewers across multiple platforms and time slots.

NCIS Franchise Impact on CBS Schedule

The success of NCIS: Origins contributes to a broader trend of procedural longevity and adaptation within the television industry. By integrating flashbacks and future timelines, the show adds depth to character development while appealing to both long-time fans and new viewers. The 20% viewership growth indicates a strong appetite for prequel content that explores the origins of beloved characters.

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CBS Television has positioned the Tuesday night lineup as a key component of its fall strategy. The combined performance of NCIS, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins demonstrates the brand's resilience in a competitive media landscape. The network's decision to renew Origins for a third season confirms the viability of this multi-generational storytelling approach.

Production Outlook and Future Episodes

As production moves forward, the focus will remain on the mystery surrounding Gibbs' attack in Alaska. The ten-episode limit ensures that each installment contributes meaningfully to the overarching plot. Writers and producers are expected to leverage the shortened season to deliver a tightly paced narrative without unnecessary filler.

The return of Mark Harmon and the continued presence of LL Cool J in the wider franchise provide a stable foundation for future storytelling. These veteran actors bring a level of recognition and audience loyalty that is difficult to replicate. Their involvement helps bridge the gap between the classic NCIS era and the new generation of viewers discovering the franchise.

The franchise's ability to adapt to changing viewer habits while maintaining its core identity is evident in the recent ratings performance. The collective 39% increase across the three titles underscores the strategic value of a interconnected universe. CBS Television's commitment to this brand ensures that the NCIS legacy will continue to evolve for years to come.