Gibbs dreams of Franks revealing Lala Dominguez faked her death in the 90s. Kyle Schmid confirms the character may return as Gibbs investigates her disappearance in NCIS Origins.

Season two of NCIS: Origins concluded its run with a high-stakes narrative twist involving Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. During the episode aired on Tuesday, May 5, 2025, Gibbs slipped into a dream state while unconscious, bridging the gap between the present day and the 1990s. This surreal journey was triggered by the imminent threat of shutting down the Camp Pendleton office, which motivated his team to dig deep into past cases to save their jobs.

Gibbs Hallucinates Mentor Franks to Solve Mystery

Gibbs interacted with a spectral version of his former boss, Franks, portrayed by Kyle Schmid. Schmid, 42, revealed that despite Franks dying in the main NCIS series, the character could persist in the prequel through dream sequences. He explained that the show utilizes Franks as a figment of Gibbs mind, allowing the team to bring him back in any capacity as a narrative device. Schmid expressed hope to see more of Muse on the show as often as possible.

Also read 'NCIS: Origins' Sets Gibbs Up For Meeting Across Time In New Teaser'N

In this hallucination, Franks confronted Gibbs with the truth about Lala Dominguez, played by Mariel Molino. The actor noted that Franks hinted Lala had help disappearing, which launched Gibbs back into a 1990s case called Tropicana. During that past operation, Lala and Franks helped a woman and her child escape an abusive drug-dealing ex. Gibbs was visibly upset that his mentor had kept Lala fake death a secret from him for so many years.

Franks explained to Gibbs in his hallucination that Lala had no choice but to vanish because she was in trouble with both sides of the law. He stated that she knew Gibbs would have ripped himself apart trying to make things right if she had revealed the truth. Franks cheekily responded to Gibbs accusations by noting that faking a disappearance is exactly the kind of thing they would do to protect someone. This revelation recontextualized Gibbs memories of his early days as a probie.

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Mariel Molino Questions Character Longevity in Series

Mariel Molino, 32, addressed the uncertainty surrounding her character Lala Dominguez status after being marked safe for the moment. She noted that Lala is never mentioned in the main NCIS series, which suggests something really bad must have happened to her. Molino believes that if her character is central to a story, her absence from the flagship show implies a tragic or significant end to her arc in the prequel timeline.

Kyle Schmid confirmed that the conversation with his former boss is only the beginning of the search for Lala in the present day. He teased that the investigation will involve peeling away layers of that onion, revealing parts that are sweet and others that will make viewers cry. Schmid assured fans that they are not going to stop anything, and Gibbs certainly isn going to stop pursuing the truth about his former partner.

David McCallum portrayed the older Franks on the flagship NCIS series from 2006 to 2011 before his character death. He made cameos from seasons 9 to 15, which spanned from 2012 to 2017. The prequel explores the foundational cases that built Gibbs team at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The show continues to expand the lore of the NCIS universe since its 2003 premiere under Mark Harmon.

Gibbs wakes up back in present day, four days after he passed out. The Camp Pendleton office remains in danger, and the team must now act on the information gained from the dream. The resolution of the Tropicana case from the 1990s will likely determine the fate of both the office and Lala Dominguez future. The narrative relies heavily on Gibbs psychological state to drive the plot forward.