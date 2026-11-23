CBS airs NCIS Origins episodes on December 1 and December 8. Season 3 features Gibbs hunting a Russian killer and Lala investigating a Navy bunker mystery.

CBS is set to air two new episodes of NCIS Origins this December, continuing its investigation into the past of the renowned agent. The network will broadcast Season 3, Episode 7 titled Don't Let the Days Go By on December 1. This is followed by Episode 8, Luis, which airs on December 8. These broadcasts mark a significant point in the series timeline as multiple storylines converge.

Episode 7 Investigates Russian Serial Killer

The episode airing on December 1 places Gibbs and his 1993 team against a dangerous Russian serial killer. The narrative drives forward as the team pursues a suspect connected to a murdered Marine with a missing tongue. This high-stakes investigation creates a direct collision course for the agents in the field. The episode also introduces Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop, who returns to the team during this critical period.

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Simultaneously, the present-day storyline deepens regarding the unresolved mystery of Lala. Gibbs reconnects with Vera Strickland as the investigation into her disappearance intensifies. The dual timeline format allows the show to explore the historical context of the characters while moving the current plot forward. The official trailer for this episode has been released to give viewers a preview of the action.

Lala Reconnects With Former Flame on December 8

The broadcast on December 8 features the episode Luis, which shifts the focus to Lala's personal history. In 1993, the discovery of a dead lieutenant and stolen GPS at a Navy munitions bunker spurs Lala to take action. This case leads her to reconnect with a former flame, adding emotional weight to the procedural aspects of the show. The official overview and two first-look images for this episode provide additional context.

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Gibbs reunites with Tobias Fornell during this episode, further complicating the present-day narrative. Lala's visit to a former flame suggests that past relationships will play a key role in solving the current case. The episode maintains the show's signature blend of personal drama and investigative tension.

Season 3 Features Present-Day Camp Pendleton Mystery

Season 3 centers on a present-day mystery tied to Gibbs's days at Camp Pendleton in the 1990s. Harmon Rabb returns as Gibbs and appears in all episodes of the season. He is joined by another former member of his Camp Pendleton team in the quest to find out what really happened to Lala. This storyline unfolds throughout the entire season, creating an action-packed narrative arc.

The series stars a cast that supports this dual-timeline structure. The narrative explores the consequences of past events on the characters' present lives. The showrunner has confirmed that the season will provide answers to long-standing questions about the agents' history. The integration of these historical elements adds depth to the character development.

Upcoming CBS Programming and Release Schedule

December continues to be a busy month for CBS with multiple shows premiering new content. The network has confirmed the air dates for the upcoming episodes to ensure viewers can plan their viewing schedule. The release of official overviews and image galleries allows fans to anticipate the plot developments. The network aims to maintain high engagement through these strategic release dates.

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The detailed scheduling ensures that the audience can follow the complex narrative threads without confusion. CBS has invested in promoting these episodes to build anticipation for the season finale. The combination of action, mystery, and character drama continues to define the show's appeal. Fans can expect more revelations as the December episodes air on the specified dates.