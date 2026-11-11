LL Cool J Returns to Queens for NCIS: New York Spinoff With Jennifer Beals

Exclusive insights into the NCIS New York cast including LL Cool J and Scott Caan, revealing set atmosphere led by DJ Todd Smith.

CBS officially expands its procedural empire with the premiere of NCIS: New York, a new spinoff series that integrates LL Cool J as Special Agent Sam Hanna into a fresh narrative set in Queens. The network confirmed key casting details ahead of the November 10 broadcast of the original NCIS show, establishing a clear timeline for the franchise's next major chapter. This strategic move builds directly upon the legacy of previous successful iterations while introducing distinct regional dynamics.

The ensemble cast centers on Jennifer Beals as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, who brings extensive leadership experience from the Southern District of New York. She is joined by Jacqueline Byers as Special Agent Addison Addy Ross and Scott Caan as Nick Schaeffer, who serves as Hanna's new partner at the NCIS New York office. This lineup creates a balanced dynamic between veteran expertise and new investigative energy within the Queens division.

Also read Shane Harper on Wyatt Sellers Ring Mystery and NCIS New York Dynamics

Behind the scenes, James Todd Smith has cultivated a unique production environment that keeps morale high throughout filming. Beals described Smith not only as a great leader but also as the greatest DJ in the industry, noting that he plays music all day long to keep the atmosphere alive. He carefully manages these dance parties while respecting the tone of more sensitive scenes requiring serious focus.

The chemistry between the lead actors reflects genuine off-screen friendships that enhance their on-screen performances. Beals confirmed that the playful relationship between LL Cool J and Scott Caan is one hundred percent authentic when cameras stop rolling. They joke around constantly, mirroring their real-life bond which translates seamlessly into their professional partnership as agents.

Advertisement

Robyn Wells faces significant personal challenges as her past confronts her current ability to remain temperate in high-pressure situations. Beals revealed that Wells is married, and audiences will soon see how her husband influences her professional decisions and work ethic. A figure from her past will challenge her composure, adding depth to her character arc beyond her hard-working Capricorn demeanor.

The first look at the October 27 episode shows Nick Schaeffer joining Sam Hanna in St. Albans, Queens, to investigate a local case. This return to Hanna's old neighborhood establishes the gritty tone of the new division and highlights the contrast between his roots and his current role. The investigation sets the stage for future conflicts and resolutions within the team as they navigate their new jurisdiction.