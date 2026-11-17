NCIS: New York has expanded its global reach with distribution deals in over 135 markets. The series starring LL Cool J premieres October 6 2026 on CBS with international partnerships including Paramount+ and Sky.

NCIS: New York has secured distribution agreements in more than 135 international markets following its premiere on CBS on October 6, 2026. According to an exclusive report from Variety, the crime drama continues to expand the global footprint of the franchise. The series stars LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in a return to the beloved procedural universe.

Global Distribution Deals Across Six Continents

The international agreements cover traditional television networks and streaming services across six continents. Paramount+ has acquired the series for multiple territories including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Latin America. This widespread availability underscores the enduring popularity of the NCIS brand worldwide.

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Other confirmed distribution partners include Global and STACKTV in Canada, M-Net in Africa, and Sky in New Zealand. Amazon has also secured rights for Southeast Asia. These partnerships ensure that audiences in diverse regions can access the new episodes as they air on the primary network.

Asian markets have also been targeted with significant partnerships. Audiences in Japan will have access through J:COM and WOWOW. Additionally, Coupang Play holds the rights for South Korea. AXN acquired the series for Latin America, while Disney holds the rights in the Balkans. STAR Channel has secured distribution for Spain.

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LL Cool J Returns as Sam Hanna in NYC

The newest chapter in the franchise follows Sam Hanna as he returns to New York City, the city where he grew up. Hanna portrays a former Navy SEAL who previously served for 14 seasons on NCIS: Los Angeles. That series ended its run in May 2023. The new spinoff places him in a brand-new city with a different team of agents.

Hanna joins forces with Special Agent Nick Schaeffer, portrayed by Scott Caan. Together, the two characters lead a team responsible for investigating cases involving national security and military personnel. The mission initially appears straightforward and temporary, but Hanna soon realizes there is far more than meets the eye.

The ensemble cast features Jennifer Beals as Robyn Wells and Jacqueline Byers as Addison Ross. Shane Harper plays Wyatt Sellers and Devin Druid portrays Sean Sullivan. The series airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM ET and 6:00 PM PT on CBS. Production is handled by director Eagle Egilsson and Adam Davidson with writing by R. Scott Gemmill.

Upcoming Schedule and Network Breaks

CBS has announced that the series will take a break during the week of Thanksgiving. This scheduling pause will provide a brief hiatus for viewers before episodes resume their regular weekly slot. The show maintains a strong presence with high viewership ratings following its recent launch.

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International viewers can look forward to accessing the show through their local platforms. Whether through Disney in the Balkans or Viaplay in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, the global audience has multiple avenues to watch. The expansion into over 135 markets signals a major milestone for the franchise.