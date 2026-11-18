NCIS: New York S01E06 My Companion airs tonight. A Navy admiral is killed protecting an AI mogul from an assassin. Read the full episode preview and cast details.

The NCIS: New York investigation into the death of a Navy admiral takes center stage in the Season 1 Episode 6 premiere, titled My Companion. The episode delivers a high-stakes narrative where the admiral sacrifices his own life to shield an artificial intelligence technology mogul from an unstable shooter. This violent assassination attempt sets the stage for a complex investigation involving advanced technology and lethal intent.

The core plot revolves around the tragic loss of the high-ranking naval officer. During a coordinated attack, the admiral takes a bullet intended for the AI tech mogul. The NCIS team is immediately called to the scene to investigate the assassination attempt. The shooter remains unstable and is believed to have acted with specific intent to eliminate the technology executive.

Also read NCIS Franchise Mid-Season Return Dates 2026 Paramount Schedules

This incident introduces a new layer of complexity to the case. The target was not a military official but a prominent figure in the artificial intelligence sector. The intersection of naval defense and emerging technology creates a unique backdrop for the investigation. The NCIS team must navigate this new territory to find the person responsible for the attack.

Cast profiles define the team dynamics as they tackle this mysterious case. Alexandra Daddario stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells. She serves as the director of the NCIS New York field office. Wells leads her team using strong intuition and commands widespread respect from her colleagues. Her leadership style is a central pillar of the show's dynamic.

Peter Scanavino stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison Addy Ross. Ross is characterized as a rock-solid and tough agent. She is highly resourceful and has a personal drive to prove herself. Her resilience is tested by the violent nature of the current case involving the AI mogul.

Steven Campbell stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill. Hill is fearless and sharp in field operations. He is highly skilled in tactical situations but is also a hopeless romantic. His dual nature adds depth to the team's investigative approach as they unravel the conspiracy.

Advertisement

Adam Rodriguez stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan. Sullivan is witty and brilliant in his technical abilities. He is notably resistant to authority figures. His expertise is crucial for decoding the technological aspects of the AI mogul's work and tracking the shooter.

Jason Barrett serves as an executive producer for the series. Balasco serves as the showrunner overseeing the creative direction. The series began filming in July in New York. Viewers can watch the episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network. The show also streams on the CBS Television Network platform.

Following My Companion, fans can look ahead to Season 1 Episode 7 titled The River. This episode airs on December 1. The preview for The River includes an official gallery and an early look at the next case. The narrative continues to build on the mystery started in the previous episode.

Fans are encouraged to review the official overview and image gallery for The River ahead of its release. The team faces new challenges as they dig deeper into the AI conspiracy. The stakes rise as the connection between the admiral and the mogul becomes clearer.

The broadcast schedule includes other notable titles on the CBS Television Network. Fans of Elsbeth can preview Season 4 Episode 6 Lean Girls and Season 4 Episode 7 Holdout for a Hero. The main NCIS franchise also features Season 24 Episode 6 Ride or Die. Its follow-up, Season 24 Episode 7 Lucky Shot, is scheduled for December 1.

FOX also offers content with Best Medicine Season 2 Episode 8 Back to the Suture. These programming blocks ensure a consistent flow of drama and procedural storytelling. The focus remains on delivering engaging narratives that capture audience attention across multiple genres.

The production of NCIS: New York reflects current trends in television development. The integration of AI themes in crime procedurals is a contemporary narrative choice. This approach resonates with modern audiences interested in technology and its societal implications.

The casting choices highlight a diverse range of character archetypes. Each member of the NCIS team brings distinct skills to the investigation. This structure allows for a multifaceted approach to solving complex crimes. The dynamic between intuition and technology drives the series forward.

Advertisement

Ray Flook serves as the Television Editor for the coverage. He has held this position since 2018. His background includes five years as a contributing writer and photographer. He joined the core BC team in 2017 before becoming an editor. His expertise informs the detailed previews provided to viewers.

The upcoming episodes promise to deepen the mystery surrounding the AI mogul. The investigation will likely uncover connections between the shooter and the target. The team must work together to prevent further attacks. The narrative stakes continue to rise with each episode.

Viewers should tune in to CBS Television Network to watch the latest developments. The combination of action and mystery keeps the audience engaged. The detailed previews provide insight into the plot and characters. This preparation enhances the viewing experience for dedicated fans of the franchise.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The production values and tight storytelling ensure a compelling viewing experience. The show continues to establish itself as a key player in the procedural genre.

With the focus on the AI mogul, the team must uncover who wanted the tech executive dead. The admiral's sacrifice highlights the danger posed by the unstable shooter. The investigation will test the team's limits and resolve.

The episode offers a glimpse into the high-tech world of artificial intelligence. The stakes are personal for the team as they protect the city. The narrative weaves together military protocol and modern tech threats.

Audiences can expect intense action sequences and gripping dialogue. The performances from the cast bring depth to every scene. The writing keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

The mystery surrounding the AI mogul continues to unfold. The team must piece together clues to stop the shooter. The tension builds with every discovery they make.

The show maintains its reputation for quality storytelling. The integration of real-world tech issues adds relevance. The drama remains high as the team races against time.