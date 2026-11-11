NCIS: New York S01E05 True Love and S01E06 My Companion Preview

A look at NCIS: New York season one episode five True Love where the team investigates a naval interrogator murder while Nick confronts his past, plus a preview of episode six My Companion featuring a Navy admiral sacrifice during an assassination attempt and an AI tech mogul

Along with a look at tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E05:"True Love," we have a look ahead to S01E06:"My Companion.

" NCIS: New York S01E05"True Love" finds the team probing a naval investigator's murder as Nick confronts his past. Get the official NCIS: New York Episode 5 overview, plus the latest trailer and sneak peek for tonight's case. NCIS: New York S01E06"My Companion" teases a Navy admiral's sacrifice during an assassination attempt. Preview what's ahead as Episode 6 brings an AI tech mogul, an unstable shooter, and another high-stakes mission.

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) deals with his past. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more, stick around for the official overview and image gallery for S01E06:"My Companion" – and that's all waiting for you below:NCIS: New York S01E05:"True Love" & S01E06:"My Companion"– When a naval interrogator is found brutally murdered in her own home, the team is called to the scene.

Meanwhile, Nick struggles with the investigation into his old NYPD partner. Written byPhoto: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Written byPhoto: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. In addition,Beals stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the director of the NCIS New York field office who leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team.

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Byers stars as NCIS Special Agent Addison"Addy" Ross, who is a rock-solid, tough, and resourceful agent with something to prove. Harper stars as NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Hill, who is fearless, sharp, highly skilled in the field, and a hopeless romantic. Druid stars as NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan, who is witty and brilliant but resistant to authority. Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner.

The series begins filming in July in New York and will air Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT this fall on the CBS Television Network and stream onServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. James Gunn made it clear he wanted DC Studios and DC Comics separate; one of the reasons why we hope the Jim Lee rumor is a bad joke.

Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler returns in this week's 600th episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S28E06:"Obedience.

" Here's a look! An 8-year-old girl with a special skill could be the key to solving the mystery of her missing mother in CBS's NCIS S24E05:"Speechless.

"Along with a look at tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine, S02E07:"Love is a Battlefield," we preview S02E08:"Back to the Suture. "With Peacock's Dig set for November 23rd, the streamer hosted a star-studded red carpet premiere for the Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie-starrer. Lanterns Showrunner reacted to the news that DC Studios and James Gunn and Peter Safran had parted ways, and what that means for Season 2.

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Along with a look at tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: New York, S01E05:"True Love," we have a look ahead to S01E06:"My Companion.

"James Gunn made it clear he wanted DC Studios and DC Comics separate; one of the reasons why we hope the Jim Lee rumor is a bad joke. Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler returns in this week's 600th episode of NBC's Law & Order: SVU, S28E06:"Obedience.

" Here's a look! An 8-year-old girl with a special skill could be the key to solving the mystery of her missing mother in CBS's NCIS S24E05:"Speechless.

"Along with a look at tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine, S02E07:"Love is a Battlefield," we preview S02E08:"Back to the Suture. "Composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson on what's ahead with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and having their sights on Nintendo.