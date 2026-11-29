NCIS New York features Scott Caan as new agent Nick Schaeffer. Learn why recasting Hawaii Five-0 star Danny Williams was necessary for the show's fresh start.

NCIS: New York debuts its sixth iteration of the franchise by bringing Sam Hanna back to the City That Never Sleeps. After spending years on the West Coast in NCIS: Los Angeles, Sam has moved around a lot. He spent time in Hawaii on NCIS: Hawaii season 3, before guest starring in a couple of episodes of the flagship series, bringing updates about NCIS: LA's Hetty Lange. Now he has returned home and be a part of a new team, fixing mistakes he's made in the past and finding a new place. Add ScreenRant on Google Add as Preferred Source Follow on Google Discover With that comes new dynamics, and one of the biggest is with his new partner, Scott Caan's Nick Shaeffer.

Recasting Decisions Across NCIS Spinoffs

As soon as viewers learned that Caan wouldn't reprise his role from Hawaii Five-0, there was uproar. The universal connection was set during the 2012 crossover between NCIS: Los Angeles and Hawaii Five-0, with Caan and LL Cool J's characters quickly getting along and finding common ground. It's not unusual for franchises to recast characters. In fact, the NCIS franchise already did it with another actor from Hawaii Five-0, as Katrina Law was in the Hawaii-set cop series throughout the final season. When she came into NCIS in 2021, it was as a completely new character, offering a chance to develop a new backstory. NCIS: Hawaii also broke the shared universe canon between the two franchises. That didn't feel like quite the same controversy as the decision not to bring Dano back, as Law had only been in one season of Hawaii Five-0, but it still set the precedent.

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Nick Schaeffer Brings Fresh Narrative Depth

As NCIS: New York gets more episodes under its belt, it's explaining why the decision was right for Caan's role. Bringing in Caan as a completely new character on NCIS: New York had both its pros and cons. The biggest benefit is offering a character a clean slate, and that's exactly what Caan wanted for his role. As much fun as he had playing Dano on Hawaii Five-0, he didn't want to revisit the role he had once embodied, and he wanted to avoid being stuck in a rut. The problem is that Hawaii Five-0 has already been established in the same universe as the NCIS shows. LL Cool J has come in to play the same character he developed in NCIS: Los Angeles, and the two met during the Hawaii Five-0 crossover with the first NCIS spinoff series. It didn't make sense to then have Caan come in as a new character when the two had such great chemistry when they met. NCIS: New York Needs A Clean Slate For Caan's Character As much as it would have been great to see Danny Williams again, opting to create a whole new character for NCIS: New York has made a lot more sense.

Local Roots Enhance Storyline Authenticity

Sure, Dano came from New Jersey, and there would have been a great New York connection between the two leads, but it wouldn't have been the same as someone who has lived and breathed New York his whole life. Nick Schaeffer has seen New York transform into the city that it is today, and he has a heartfelt backstory to the city's very real history that helps to bring back NCIS's lost mojo. Within the first episode, his love for the city was magnified by how he came from a family of cops and firefighters. He lost people he loved in the 9/11 attack, including his father, and that sort of grief creates a layer of protectiveness that Danny could never have delivered. NCIS: New York needed that clean slate to allow the City That Never Sleeps to become its own character and help push forward the narrative of Sam Hanna coming home.

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New Conflicts Diverge From Previous Arcs

On top of that, it allows the writers more leeway into other past arcs. Nick is currently dealing with ghosts of his own past when he worked for the NYPD. His former partner, Mike, had been arrested and convicted of stealing money from trap house raids and crime scenes, and as another investigation into Mike gets underway, Nick is being forced to testify. However, this sounds much more serious, as Robyn suggests that he lawyers up, making it clear that this is going to be a major arc. It's something that couldn't have been possible at all with Dano, and it's something that the change of character for Law proved on the mothership. Hawaii Five-0 fans know his backstory all too well, and the writers would have been stuck with everything the previous series created. It could have pigeonholed too many characters, focusing more on two characters coming back home rather than two different perspectives for the leads.

Future Prospects for Danny Williams Character

Will Caan Ever Reprise Danny Again? This doesn't mean that Danny can never come back to the NCIS universe. After all, there are three other shows within the world that could see him reprise the role, even the prequel series, considering there is a present-day arc in NCIS: Origins season 3. Despite this, seeing him return is highly unlikely, and it would only work if there was a well-intentioned story to bring Dano from Hawaii, where he wanted to be close to his kids, back to New Jersey. His kids may be grown, but he is still a dedicated family man.