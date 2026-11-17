Scott Caan stars in NCIS New York Episode 6 as Nick Schaeffer struggles with office tech duties while the team hunts an AI mogul assassin.

Scott Caan returns to network television in the sixth episode of NCIS New York, titled "My Companion," where his character Nick Schaeffer faces an unexpected challenge away from the streets of New York. After ten seasons on Hawaii Five-0 and roles in Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Caan is now joined by LL COOL J as partner Sam Hanna in this new series iteration. The premiere established their dynamic, but the latest installment tests Schaeffer's patience in a completely different environment. Instead of chasing suspects, he must manage a team of tech experts in the office.

Schaeffer Struggles With Tech Team Supervision

NCIS New York Episode 6 features a main plot centered on the death of a Navy admiral who died protecting an AI tech CEO from an unstable assassin. This high-stakes investigation requires the younger, more technology-savvy members of the squad to analyze digital evidence from the crime scene. Addy Ross, played by Jacqueline Byers, Wyatt Sellers, portrayed by Shane Harper, and Sean Sullivan, acted by Devin Druid, are responsible for sorting through the data.

Also read “NCIS: New York” Sells Across 135 Markets Globally (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Schaeffer is placed in charge of guiding this group, a role that clashes heavily with his natural instincts as a field agent. A new sneak peek from Collider reveals that Schaeffer does not handle being cooped up in the office well. He spends the episode pacing around and voicing complaints about the technical environment. His frustration mounts as he watches his subordinates work on tasks he does not fully understand or appreciate.

5G Radiation Rants and Office Tension

The tension escalates as Schaeffer's discomfort turns into audible rants that irritate his colleagues. He complains specifically about the beeping of computers and the surrounding office lights. His behavior becomes increasingly erratic, with Sean Sullivan joking that they should wrap him in tin foil to protect him from the emissions. Schaeffer begins sounding like a conspiracy theorist, claiming he is being poisoned by a cloud of 5G Wi-Fi radiation.

Advertisement

Addy Ross, who has the most tedious job of extracting information, is clearly at her limit trying to focus through his noise. The dynamic highlights the friction between street-smart tactics and modern digital forensics. Schaeffer is a man accustomed to the physical world, now forced to wait in a digital one. He refuses to patiently wait for hard drives to be recovered or pages to be scanned by the team.

AI Tech Solves Case While Schaeffer Wanders

While Schaeffer remains restless in the office, Sean Sullivan takes it upon himself to push buttons and irritate his partner further. Schaeffer eventually decides to take a break and goes for a walk with the team dog. However, his departure is short-lived and ironic. He has not even fully exited the door before the AI system they deployed finds the match they need.

This timing suggests the technology was taunting him with its efficiency, solving the case just as he attempted to escape the environment. The event underscores the central conflict of the episode: Schaeffer's traditional methods versus the modern, data-driven approach of his new team. The success of the AI investigation leaves Schaeffer with little time to complain, reinforcing the necessity of the tech experts in current criminal investigations. The episode balances action with workplace comedy, highlighting the adjustment period for the new NCIS New York lineup.