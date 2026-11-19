NCIS: New York returns to CBS for a special Sunday night broadcast immediately following the AFC Championship Game, leveraging a massive viewership lead-in for a one-time event before resuming its regular Tuesday schedule.

NCIS: New York is preparing for a significant scheduling shift as CBS confirms a special one-night broadcast for the procedural drama. The network announced that the series will air on Sunday evenings in late January, positioned directly after the live coverage of the AFC Championship Game. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the massive audience drawn by the high-stakes football matchup, offering the crime series a prime lead-in opportunity that differs from its standard weekly slot.

Strong Ratings Drive Scheduling Strategy

The decision to alter the broadcast schedule stems from the show's impressive performance metrics since its launch earlier this year. The procedural spin-off debuted with an average viewership of 5.62 million during its first week in the fall. This strong opening number trailed only the flagship NCIS series, establishing the New York iteration as the second most-watched show on Tuesday nights. Over the first three episodes, the series maintained a steady average of 5.18 million viewers, proving its ability to retain audience engagement beyond the initial premiere hype.

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With just two episodes remaining before the holiday break, the series has successfully reestablished its protagonist in his hometown setting. The narrative brings former NCIS: Los Angeles Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna back to New York City. This return allows the character, played by LL Cool J, to pivot from special operations duties to a personal mission investigating the death of a friend and Navy reservist. The storyline facilitates his integration with the local NCIS field team, bridging the gap between his past service and current duties.

Cast Dynamics and Current Storylines

Sam Hanna operates within a new team structure led by Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Robyn Wells, portrayed by Jennifer Beals. He is paired with a new partner, the roguish Nick Schaeffer, played by Chris O'Donnell. The duo navigates crimes across familiar New York streets and neighborhoods, encountering a diverse range of criminal elements. Recent plotlines have involved investigations into corrupt politicians and jewelry store thefts, showcasing the breadth of cases the team handles.

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The partnership between Hanna and Schaeffer adds a dynamic tension to the investigative process. Schaeffer's unorthodox methods contrast with Hanna's disciplined background, creating a compelling dynamic for viewers. The series utilizes this character interplay to explore complex cases while maintaining the procedural format that has defined the broader NCIS franchise. The chemistry between the two leads contributes significantly to the show's steady ratings performance.

Sunday Broadcast Details and January Return

The special Sunday broadcast is scheduled to air immediately following the conclusion of the AFC Championship Game. This timing places the episode in a high-visibility slot that typically draws hundreds of millions of viewers nationwide. CBS intends to use this event to introduce new viewers to the series while rewarding existing fans with a premium viewing experience. The episode will air as a one-time exception, with the series returning to its regular 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot on Tuesdays thereafter.

Following the wrap of the fall season on December 8, the entire NCIS television slate will observe a hiatus. The programming break will last until January 12, when new episodes of all related series resume broadcasting. The NCIS: New York episode will serve as a major highlight during this mid-season launch period. The combination of the championship lead-in and the fresh content is designed to maximize viewership for the January premiere.