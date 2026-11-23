NCIS season 24 celebrates a massive streaming milestone with 1,000 days on Paramount+ Top 10, bolstered by the return of Michael Weatherly and franchise-wide nostalgia.

The long-running crime drama NCIS has achieved a significant digital milestone, marking 1,000 days on the Paramount+ Top 10 chart in the United States as of November 23, 2026. This achievement underscores the show's enduring popularity and consistent viewership over nearly three years. Currently airing its twenty-fourth season on CBS, the series continues to draw large audiences while introducing major narrative shifts.

Streaming Success and Chart Rankings

According to data from November 23, 2026, NCIS has spent 1,000 consecutive days within the top tier of streaming content on Paramount+. The series currently holds the Number 4 position in the United States and ranks Number 10 globally. This sustained presence indicates that the show remains a primary entertainment option for viewers, unaffected by typical seasonal declines in engagement.

Also read NCIS Franchise Takes Another Break November 24 2026

Tony DiNozzo Returns for Season Long Arc

A primary driver for renewed interest in the franchise is the return of Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo . Weatherly joins the NCIS season 24 cast for a storyline designed to span the entire season. His return follows the departure of Director Leon Vance (portrayed by Rocky Carroll ), who sacrificed himself to save agents during the franchise's 500th episode in season 23. This major character addition provides a focused narrative thread for viewers to follow alongside the weekly procedural cases.

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Franchise Nostalgia and Cast Expansions

The return of Tony DiNozzo is part of a broader trend of nostalgia across the NCIS universe in 2026. Former lead Mark Harmon reprises his role as Gibbs in a present-day storyline for NCIS: Origins season 3. Additionally, Muse Watson appears as Mike Franks in the same series, while LL Cool J returns as Sam Hanna to lead NCIS: New York . These appearances reinforce the interconnected nature of the expanding franchise.

Ongoing Spinoffs and Future Outlook

The main series remains an anchor for a robust ecosystem of four ongoing shows. Alongside the primary NCIS series, NCIS: Origins , NCIS: New York , and NCIS: Sydney are currently airing. NCIS: Sydney is scheduled to return in early 2027. CBS maintains strong confidence in the franchise's future, leveraging the 1,000-day streaming milestone to signal continued growth. The combination of new cast additions and returning legends ensures the series remains a dominant force in television entertainment.