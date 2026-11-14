NCIS Franchise Thanksgiving Break: All Three Shows Pause for Re-airings

The NCIS franchise, including NCIS Season 24, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins, pauses for Thanksgiving with re-airings before resuming on December 1.

The NCIS franchise is preparing to take a brief hiatus to observe the Thanksgiving holiday, affecting all three active series in the CBS procedural universe. As the flagship NCIS enters its 24th season and the broader network maintains its hold on the genre, the upcoming schedule adjustments reflect standard industry practices for major American holidays. Viewers can expect a temporary shift from new episodes to re-airings during this period.

NCIS Franchise Holiday Schedule Changes

CBS has officially announced that November 24 will feature no new episodes of NCIS Season 24, NCIS: New York, or NCIS: Origins. This pause is designed to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday, ensuring that the network can focus on festive programming rather than introducing new plotlines during the mid-month break. The decision to hold back new content has become a typical occurrence for the procedural crime drama franchise during this specific time of year.

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While the holiday itself does not always dictate the exact day of the pause, the network has chosen to keep the screens quiet the week leading up to the feast. This strategy allows the audience to enjoy the traditional holiday broadcasts without the distraction of ongoing dramatic cliffhangers. The hiatus serves as a natural reset point for the intense storylines that have been developing across the various teams.

Final Episodes Before the November Break

Before the network goes on break, each of the three series will air their respective sixth episodes of their current seasons on November 17. NCIS Season 24 will lead the charge with an episode titled Ride or Die, which promises high stakes and danger for the team. The episode centers on Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael Weatherly, who now serves as the director of the titular agency. His leadership will be tested as the team prepares for this critical mission.

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In this upcoming episode, the character of Torres, portrayed by Wilmer Valderrama, is forced to go deep undercover. He must act as the getaway driver for a kidnapper who is described as being as dangerous as he is mysterious. The role is played by James Frain, an alum of True Blood, adding a layer of tension to the scenario. Torres must rely on his past work experience and play along with the criminals to ensure that everyone in the car survives the end of the mission.

At 9 p.m., the focus shifts to NCIS: New York for an episode titled My Companion. This installment places the New York team, led by Sam Hanna and played by LL COOL J, at the center of a sensitive and high-profile case. The plot involves a Navy admiral who makes the ultimate sacrifice to save the life of an AI tech mogul. This tech mogul was the high-profile target of an assassination attempt, raising the stakes for the investigative team.

Ongoing Storylines and December Return

The break comes at a pivotal time for the franchise, which has maintained its momentum better than any other procedural show in 2026. The flagship series has seen significant developments, including the return of Michael Weatherly as director, the trial of McGee's son for hacking the database, and Torres facing his dark past. Meanwhile, CBS has successfully expanded the formula to New York with NCIS: New York and brought Mark Harmon back for one more dangerous mission in NCIS: Origins Season 3.

Despite all the action, the agents are about to take their second leave of the month soon. The previous pause in November was necessitated by the need to accommodate Midterm election coverage, which kicked off the election season on November. Now, the franchise is taking off for the holidays, providing a brief respite for both the characters and the viewers who follow their intricate cases.

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The schedule will return to normal operations on December 1, allowing the teams to resume their investigations and the audience to get back to their favorite storylines. There are only a few weeks left until the midseason finales air, building anticipation for the major plot resolutions that are expected in the coming months. Fans will have to wait just a few more days to see how the current crises unfold for the NCIS teams.