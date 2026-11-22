All three NCIS shows return to CBS on December 1 2026 after a Thanksgiving hiatus. Viewers can expect new episodes of NCIS NCIS New York and NCIS Origins with detailed plot previews.

Viewers of the popular NCIS franchise face another scheduling disruption as CBS preempts all three series for the week of November 24 2026. This break comes shortly after the shows resumed broadcasting following a brief pause for Midterm Election coverage on November 3 2026. The network will not air new episodes during this period offering only reruns on Tuesday November 24 2026 instead. This rapid cycle of interruptions has left audiences with minimal time to recover between story arcs and character developments across the universe.

Network Scheduling Reasons Explained

The primary driver for this latest pause is the approach of Thanksgiving week which historically results in reduced viewership and increased production costs. CBS historically opts to preempt regular programming during this holiday period to avoid the financial risk of airing expensive dramas against lower rating potentials. This strategy mirrors previous years such as 2025 when the network took a nearly full week off similar to the current situation. Competing networks also adjust their schedules with FOX taking a night off from new episodes while ABC relies on Dancing with the Stars and NBC airs basketball games.

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Previous Breaks and Election Coverage

The franchise recently returned from a previous hiatus triggered by the United States Midterm Elections on November 3 2026. ABC CBS and NBC all prioritized news coverage for vote tallies which forced the preempting of NCIS NCIS: New York and NCIS: Origins. Upon their return the shows delivered two weeks of new episodes before facing this second interruption. The first return episode featured Katrina Law sharing screen time with her daughter in real life while Michael Weatherly was notably absent from NCIS season 24 episode 5.

Return Date and Fall Finale Details

All three NCIS titles are scheduled to return to CBS screens on Tuesday December 1 2026. The broadcast order begins with NCIS at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by NCIS: New York and NCIS: Origins. The immediate return episode for NCIS is titled Lucky Shot and involves the team investigating the death of a freelance nightcrawler videographer. The victim possessed evidence linked to a deadly cover up complicating what initially appeared to be a routine homicide investigation.

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NCIS: New York returns with an episode titled The River focusing on the disappearance of a Marine sergeant. The sergeant fled Quantico while preparing for a high stakes mission prompting the team to locate him and understand his motives. The fall finale for the series will center on the murder of a Navy financial consultant found dead after a late night bike ride. The episode highlights character Wyatt who meets someone new on the job while Addy encourages him to date despite his unresolved breakup.

The NCIS franchise continues with a fall finale that deepens the focus on Director DiNozzo. He reviews a case file involving a U.S. operative taken hostage forcing him to confront the moral weight of his command decisions. Following the December 1 episodes the series will air new content on Tuesday December 8 2026 marking the fall finales for all three shows. CBS has confirmed that the winter hiatus will begin after this broadcast.

The next batch of new episodes will arrive on Tuesday January 12 2027. This midseason premiere date aligns with the network's standard winter schedule. The extended break allows CBS to reset its programming slate and potentially adjust to shifting audience preferences after the holiday season. Fans should prepare for a significant gap in new content between December 8 2026 and January 12 2027.