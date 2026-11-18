CBS announces the January 12 return date for NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: New York. Viewers can catch the final episodes before the Thanksgiving break on December 1.

CBS has officially confirmed the broadcast schedule for the NCIS franchise, announcing that the network will pause production on all three series for the holiday season before returning in mid-January. The Washington Naval Yard, Camp Pendleton, and New York units are scheduled to resume operations on Tuesday, January 12, after the final episodes of Season 24 air this fall.

The broadcaster has allocated the final three episodes of the current season for each of the procedural dramas before the annual hiatus begins. This pause is designed to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday, allowing the production teams to prepare for the upcoming winter filming schedule while giving the cast and crew a break after an eventful run.

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Final Episodes Before Thanksgiving Hiatus

Each of the three series is concluding its fall run with a high-stakes narrative arc that promises to engage audiences before the break. The flagship NCIS series will welcome guest star James Frain, known for his role in True Blood, as he joins the cast as the character Torres, who goes deep undercover in the upcoming episodes.

In NCIS: Origins, the story takes a historical turn as Muse Watson returns to reprise his role as the late Mike Franks. This episode explores a narrative where past and present collide, offering a glimpse into the backstory of the iconic character that defined the original series for many years.

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NCIS: New York features a modern thriller plot where Sam and the team investigate an assassination attempt on an artificial intelligence mogul. The case results in the death of a Navy Admiral and forces the character Nick Schaeffer, played by Scott Caan, to collaborate with tech experts to uncover the truth behind the attack.

Detailed Storylines for the Penultimate Episodes

The upcoming episodes provide specific plot details that highlight the diverse nature of the franchise. NCIS presents the episode titled Lucky Shot, where the team investigates the suspicious death of a freelance nightcrawler videographer. The investigation reveals a deadly cover-up that transforms the case from a routine homicide into a complex conspiracy.

NCIS: New York airs the episode The River, which focuses on the disappearance of a Marine. The investigation begins when his car is discovered in New Jersey after he fled from Quantico prior to a major mission, adding urgency and mystery to the squad's efforts to locate him.

NCIS: Origins presents the episode Don't Let the Days Go By, which features the return of Roma Maffia as Vera Strickland. The plot involves Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, reuniting with Strickland in the modern day to learn the truth about what happened to the character Lala, portrayed by Mariel Molino.

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Ratings Success and Star Returns

The procedural universe has experienced a significant surge in viewership recently, driven by the successful return of fan-favorite actors. The inclusion of Michael Weatherly and LL COOL J has helped generate ratings that the franchise has not seen in years, solidifying its position as a staple of network television.

The return of legacy characters such as Mark Harmon and Muse Watson adds a layer of nostalgia that appeals to long-time viewers. This strategy of blending new storylines with familiar faces has proven effective in maintaining audience engagement across all three series.

Next Steps for the NCIS Franchise

After the brief hiatus for Thanksgiving, the shows will return for their penultimate episodes of the fall season on December 1. This will allow the series to conclude their current narrative arcs before the winter break begins in earnest.

Following the December 1 broadcast, the franchise will enter a longer shutdown period to accommodate the holiday season. Production teams will work behind the scenes to prepare the scripts and schedules for the midseason premiere on January 12, when all three series will resume their weekly Tuesday broadcasts on CBS.