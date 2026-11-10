NCIS Franchise Returns to CBS Lineup After Election Night Preemption

The NCIS franchise returns to its regular Tuesday night slots on CBS after being preempted for midterm election coverage, with three series resuming broadcasts tonight.

Viewers of the NCIS franchise will see a return to normal programming schedules tonight as three major series resume their regular time slots on CBS. The broadcast lineup had been interrupted last week to accommodate midterm election coverage, a standard practice for network television during even-numbered years. This preemption paused the momentum of the popular crime procedural block, which had been experiencing a surge in viewership during the fall season.

NCIS Season 24 Returns with Tony DiNozzo

The flagship NCIS series leads the comeback at 8 p.m. ET/PT with its fifth episode of Season 24. The show has maintained strong ratings momentum following the reintroduction of Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo, who now serves as the director in place of the late Leon Vance, portrayed by Rocky Carroll. The season premiere drew 6.45 million viewers, marking a 20 percent increase compared to the previous season opening. The new episode, titled "Speechless," involves the team investigating the disappearance of an eight-year-old girl. The child is played by Kinley Andreen, who is the real-life daughter of NCIS cast member Katrina Law. The plot follows the team as they race to locate the girl's Marine mother and uncover the reasons behind her disappearance.

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NCIS: New York Continues Hanna Arc

NCIS: New York follows at 9 p.m., continuing the storyline of Sam Hanna, played by LL Cool J. The episode focuses on Hanna as he navigates his homecoming while partnering with Nick Schaeffer, portrayed by Scott Caan. The narrative centers on a violent murder of a naval interrogator in her residence, which draws the New York team into the investigation. Concurrently, the plot threads involving a corruption investigation into Schaeffer's former partner remain unresolved, creating tension as he processes the professional and personal implications.

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NCIS: Origins Advances Gibbs Mission

NCIS: Origins concludes the primetime block at 10 p.m., picking up directly from the previous episode "Baila Esta Cumbia." The series continues to alternate between timelines, showing Mark Harmon and Emily Wickersham as Gibbs and Bishop engaged in an off-the-books mission that includes intense interrogation scenes. The 1993 storyline features Kyle Schmid as Franks leading a team to solve a murder case involving a con woman. This particular investigation deeply affects the character Lala, played by Mariel Molino, adding emotional weight to the procedural elements.

Ratings Performance During Fall Season

The return of these series coincides with a period of high performance for the NCIS brand on CBS. The franchise has been described as riding a ratings high throughout the fall television season. The strong premiere week contributed to multiplatform viewership gains, sustaining interest beyond initial live broadcasts. Nielsen data tracking live plus seven days of multiplatform viewership indicates that the franchise is capitalizing on its renewed narrative focus on familiar characters and high-stakes cases.