CBS suspends new episodes of NCIS, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins for Thanksgiving. All three series resume broadcasting on December 1, 2026, with fresh installments.

New episodes of the NCIS franchise are currently on hold across all three active series. Viewers will not find new broadcasts for NCIS, NCIS: New York, or NCIS: Origins on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The network has paused its regular programming schedule to accommodate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

TV Schedule Changes For Thanksgiving

CBS has opted to give its entire Tuesday night lineup a break from original content. This scheduling decision follows a brief interruption last week caused by midterm election coverage. The network is preempting its regular slots to allow viewers to prioritize family gatherings and traditional holiday activities.

Also read NCIS Franchise Mid-Season Return and 2026 Schedule Dates

Preempting Thursday and Friday programs for Thanksgiving is a standard industry practice. However, stopping programming earlier in the week is less common. Television executives likely made this choice because recent viewership numbers have declined, making it safer to let audiences travel or spend time with relatives before the holiday rush intensifies.

Instead of new narratives, the November 24, 2026, broadcast will feature a marathon of reruns. The evening begins with an episode from NCIS season 23 titled "Her," which provides closure for Ellie Bishop and Torres. Following that broadcast, NCIS: New York airs its pilot episode, reintroducing audiences to LL Cool J's team.

The final slot for the night features another rerun from NCIS season 23. This episode, titled "Fleeting," involves a sailor found dead during Fleet Week. The network chose not to air NCIS: Origins in this slot, replacing it with this additional repeat from the flagship series.

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New Episode Release Dates Announced

The hiatus for new content is relatively short. All three shows are scheduled to return with fresh episodes on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. CBS will resume its regular broadcasting commitments, delivering new stories to its loyal audience base on that date.

Unlike competitors NBC and ABC, which often close their fall schedules before Thanksgiving, CBS plans to continue airing new episodes later into December. This strategy ensures that viewers have consistent access to the franchise well into the year-end period.

The fall finales for NCIS, NCIS: New York, and NCIS: Origins are set for Tuesday, December 8, 2026. The subsequent winter break is not expected to be lengthy. Viewers who cannot watch live broadcasts can access any NCIS episode on demand via Paramount+ throughout this interim period.

Storylines And Character Arcs Await

When NCIS returns on December 1, the team faces a new case in an episode titled "Lucky Shot." The investigation centers on a freelance nightcrawler videographer who is murdered. The motive appears connected to secret evidence of a significant cover-up that the victim recorded.

The MCRT unit must identify the killer while navigating a conspiracy that presents danger at every turn. This storyline continues the series trend of complex narratives, enhanced by the return of Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo, who has brought renewed maturity to the division.

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NCIS: New York continues its seventh hour of the season with "The River." This episode does not necessarily involve a murder. The team investigates when a Marine sergeant's car is discovered after he fled Quantico, raising questions about whether he left voluntarily or faced external threats.

NCIS: Origins concludes the night with an episode titled "Don't Let the Day Go By." This installments marks a significant moment in the present-day timeline. Gibbs reaches out to a former colleague and friend named Vera, a plot point that deepens the character's history.

Franchise Context And Viewer Response

The decision to interrupt the schedule impacts shows that have recently stabilized their audience bases. NCIS: New York, led by LL Cool J and Scott Caan, has generated considerable energy and intrigue since its debut. The show has successfully filled the void left by the absence of NCIS: Sydney this fall.

NCIS: Origins season 3 is limited to ten episodes. This shorter run includes appearances by Mark Harmon as Gibbs, providing answers regarding Lala and introducing new mysteries for long-time fans. Despite the condensed schedule, the production values and narrative depth remain high.

NCIS season 24 has benefited from the return of Tony DiNozzo. Michael Weatherly's character has proven to be the missing element for the series, delivering a performance that appeals to both new and veteran viewers. The show's positioning on Tuesdays has become a strong anchor for the network.

CBS recognizes the importance of the NCIS brand in its current lineup. By offering reruns during the holiday break, the network maintains channel loyalty. The structured return in December ensures that storylines progress without losing momentum or viewer engagement.