NCIS Franchise Mid-Season Return Dates 2026 Paramount Schedules

CBS announces 2026-2027 return dates for NCIS, NCIS: New York, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney following mid-season breaks.

Paramount Global has officially announced the primetime schedule for its flagship law enforcement franchise, confirming that NCIS will return to CBS next month. The network revealed a series of dates for the 2026-2027 season, marking the end of the current mid-season hiatus for its most popular procedural dramas.

NCIS Franchise Return Dates For 2026

NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: New York will all resume airing new episodes on Tuesday, January 12. This specific date marks the conclusion of the mid-season break that has paused production releases for these long-running series.

Also read CBS Extends NCIS Franchise Hiatus By Another Week On November 24, 2026

NCIS: Origins will air its Season 3 finale one week later on Tuesday, January 19. This episode serves as the immediate conclusion to the prequel series before the franchise shifts focus to other installments in the coming weeks.

New Installments In The Franchise

NCIS: Sydney Season 4 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 26 at 10 pm. This date establishes the timeline for the international spinoff to enter its fourth season of broadcast.

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NCIS: New York will also air a special original episode after the AFC Championship game on CBS on Sunday, January 31. This special broadcast is tied to a major sporting event, leveraging the network's sports programming to boost viewership for the procedural drama.

Franchise Context And Creative Leadership

The NCIS franchise has operated for over twenty years, expanding from a single series into a global network of investigators solving dangerous crimes worldwide. R. Scott Gemill, a creator involved with the franchise since 2009, contributed to NCIS: Los Angeles before reuniting with LL Cool J for NCIS: New York.

LL Cool J stars in NCIS: New York, which airs alongside NCIS and NCIS: Origins. Gemill is also known for creating The Pitt, a critically acclaimed HBO medical drama starring Noah Wyle. His continued involvement highlights the interconnected creative leadership across the CBS procedural universe.

Viewer Impact And Upcoming Schedule

New episodes of NCIS and NCIS: New York are released weekly, providing consistent content for fans of the genre. The mid-season break offers a brief pause before the intense scheduling of the return dates in January.

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All three main series are set to reach a narrative climax next year as the scheduled episodes build toward seasonal conclusions. CBS has maintained a robust lineup of NCIS content throughout the year, ensuring steady engagement from its dedicated audience base.