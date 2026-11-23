CBS announces return dates for NCIS, Origins, and New York in January 2026, alongside the premiere of NCIS: Sydney Season 4. Viewers can tune in for new episodes starting January 12.

CBS has officially confirmed the mid-season return dates for its popular NCIS franchise, ensuring fans have a clear schedule for upcoming episodes of their favorite procedural dramas. The network revealed that the flagship series, the prequel NCIS: Origins, and the spin-off NCIS: New York will all resume broadcasting on Tuesday, January 12. This announcement comes as part of a broader release strategy for the 2026-2027 television season, providing a solid anchor for viewers who have been waiting for new content after a period of hiatus.

January 12 Mid-Season Return Dates

All three primary NCIS series are scheduled to return from their mid-season breaks on the same day, creating a significant programming event for the network. NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: New York will each present new episodes starting on Tuesday, January 12. This coordinated return allows the network to maintain momentum across its crime drama lineup, catering to the dedicated fan base that has supported the franchise for over two decades. The simultaneous resumption of these shows highlights CBS's commitment to keeping the NCIS brand at the forefront of primetime television.

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NCIS: Origins Season 3 Finale Timing

While the initial returns happen on January 12, specific scheduling nuances apply to the conclusion of the current season for NCIS: Origins. The prequel series, which has garnered its own substantial following, will air its Season 3 finale one week after the mid-season return, on Tuesday, January 19. This date sets a clear endpoint for the ongoing narrative arc of the origin story, allowing the show to wrap up its current season before moving into future production cycles. Fans can expect a concentrated burst of content leading up to this finale date in mid-January.

NCIS: Sydney Season 4 Premiere Date

Paramount has also announced specific premiere details for the international expansion of the franchise, specifically regarding NCIS: Sydney. The fourth season of NCIS: Sydney is slated to premiere on Tuesday, January 26 at 10 pm. This date positions the Australian-set series to join the main network's primetime lineup later in the month, following the initial returns of the other NCIS shows. The January 26 premiere marks a significant milestone for the spin-off, which has been working to establish its unique identity within the broader NCIS universe while maintaining the procedural elements that define the brand.

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Special NCIS: New York AFC Broadcast

In addition to the standard mid-season returns, CBS has organized a special programming event featuring NCIS: New York. The show, which stars LL COOL J as the central character, will air a special original episode on Sunday, January 31. This episode is scheduled to air immediately following the AFC Championship game on CBS, leveraging the massive audience generated by the high-profile sporting event. This strategic placement ensures that the NCIS: New York special reaches a wide viewership beyond the usual procedural drama audience, capitalizing on the post-game momentum to introduce new or returning viewers to the series.

Franchise Longevity and Creator Context

The scheduling of these events underscores the enduring success of the NCIS franchise, which has maintained a presence on network television for well over 20 years. The ecosystem of shows, including the original NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and the various global spin-offs, represents a complex web of storytelling that continues to attract talent and viewers. Creator R. Scott Gemmill, who previously worked on NCIS: Los Angeles with LL COOL J and Chris O'Donnell, has reunited with LL COOL J for NCIS: New York. Gemmill's involvement also extends to other successful projects, such as the HBO Max series The Pitt, demonstrating the cross-pollination of creative talent within the broader Paramount media landscape. The continued investment in new dates and special broadcasts reflects a strategic effort to sustain the franchise's relevance in a competitive television market.