NCIS Franchise Holiday Hiatus and Fall 2026 CBS Schedule Update

NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: New Orleans pause for holidays with reruns on November 24 before returning December 1. CBS outlines its fall 2026 schedule featuring tracker and new entries.

The NCIS television franchise will pause its regular broadcast schedule for the holiday season, affecting three specific series: NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: New Orleans. Viewers will not see new episodes on November 24, as CBS will broadcast past episodes instead to fill the time slot ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

NCIS Franchise Holiday Broadcast Schedule

The hiatus for these three shows is a planned annual break that coincides with the holiday period. The network has confirmed that the three series will return to regular programming on December 1. This scheduling decision affects the flagship NCIS show as well as its newer spinoffs that have joined the expanding universe in recent years. Fans waiting for the latest installments of these crime procedural dramas will need to wait until early December for fresh content to air.

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CBS Fall 2026 Programming and Returns

CBS is preparing for a robust fall season with a lineup that includes returning hits and new additions. The network's schedule for fall 2026 features episodes from nearly every returning show, highlighting a strong start to the season. The upcoming schedule includes the premiere of Tracker, Marshals, and other new series. However, the schedule also lists absences for Ghosts, Matlock, and NCIS: Sydney, indicating a strategic shift in programming focus for the upcoming months.

Origins and Growth of the NCIS Universe

The NCIS family continues to grow, with eight existing or former shows as of 2025. Many fans mistakenly believe the naval intelligence-based franchise began with NCIS, but the flagship show was actually JAG, which debuted on NBC in 1995. JAG aired on NBC from 1995 to 1996 before making the move to CBS and remaining on the network until 2005. This long history has allowed the TV universe to expand significantly through various spinoffs over the decades.

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Production Insights from NCIS: New Orleans

Byron Balasco, showrunner for NCIS: New Orleans, emphasized the importance of authentic location shooting. He noted that New York is not the only setting used for authenticity, as the production team strives to keep the show grounded in real environments. Balasco explained that the weather is a challenge because it is unpredictable, but the crew treats it as a problem to solve. He highlighted the ability to point cameras anywhere in the city to capture interesting visuals that make the show feel lived-in.

New Entries and Cross-Pollination Strategy

The production team aims to create shows that have the DNA of the universe but stand on their own. There is a focus on cross-pollinating with other shows in the franchise while maintaining the integrity of individual character arcs. The goal is to get new series up and running and allow audiences to fall in love with the characters. This strategy supports the continued expansion of the NCIS brand across different platforms and locations, ensuring the franchise remains relevant in the evolving television landscape.