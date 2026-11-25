NCIS co-creator Donald P. Bellisario sold his financial stake in the franchise for nearly $400 million. The deal concludes his long association with the hit CBS crime drama series.

Donald P. Bellisario, the co-creator of the long-running crime drama NCIS, has officially severed his financial ties to the franchise following a massive sale transaction. Reports confirm that the television industry veteran sold his stake in the show for nearly $400 million, marking one of the most significant deals in recent television history. This move effectively ends his decades-long behind-the-scenes involvement with the series that has become a cornerstone of network television.

The $400 Million Financial Transaction

According to a report published by Bloomberg on November 22, 2026, Bellisario completed the sale of his ownership interest in the NCIS franchise. Two sources familiar with the transaction confirmed the details of the deal to the financial news outlet. The sale price of almost $400 million reflects the immense enduring value and profitability of the brand, which has maintained high viewership and licensing revenue since its inception. This figure underscores the massive financial ecosystem built around the intellectual property over the last two decades.

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Annual Earnings From Back-End Profits

Bellisario had been generating substantial income from his position long before the final sale occurred. Bloomberg reported that he was earning more than $25 million annually from his back-end share of the series profits. This consistent revenue stream highlights the effectiveness of his ownership structure and the sustained popularity of the program. The annual earnings alone demonstrate that the show continued to generate significant value for its creators even as new seasons aired and the cast evolved. The sale likely provides a lump sum that far exceeds the present value of these future annual payments.

Identity of the Purchasing Party Remains Unknown

Despite the clarity regarding the seller and the sale price, the identity of the buyer has not been disclosed in initial reports. The Bloomberg article explicitly noted that no details were provided regarding who purchased Bellisario's financial interest in the long-lasting show. This lack of transparency is common in private equity deals or sales involving high-net-worth individuals and media conglomerates. The buyer could be a major streaming service, a global production studio, or a private investment firm looking to secure the rights to a highly lucrative library of content. The anonymity of the purchaser leaves the market speculating about the strategic motives behind the acquisition.

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Legacy of the Franchise Since 2003

NCIS first premiered in 2003 and has since become a staple of American television. The franchise has produced several stellar seasons that have helped cement its status as a global television phenomenon. Bellisario created the original series alongside Don McGill, establishing the tone and structure that subsequent shows like NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Sydney have followed. The success of the original series allowed for the expansion of the NCIS universe, including the upcoming series NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Tony & Ziva. This expansion indicates that the new owner will inherit a growing portfolio of intellectual property rather than a single static show.

Stakeholder Positions and Future Implications

The sale raises questions about the future creative direction of the franchise without its original co-creator. Bellisario had a major behind-the-scenes stake in the success of the series throughout its run. His departure from the financial ownership side may signal a new era for the production team and the network, CBS. While the specific roles of actors such as Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, and Sean Murray are not directly affected by the ownership sale, the creative control and production standards may shift under new management. The enduring popularity of the cast and the brand suggests that the financial transition will not immediately impact viewership, but the long-term strategic decisions will be made by the new entity.