NCCI Report: GLP-1 Workers Comp Costs Grow 40% But Remain Negligible at $1.9M

A new NCCI report reveals that while GLP-1 spending in workers compensation grew 40% annually since 2021, total costs remain just 0.02% of medical payouts, posing minimal financial risk.

A comprehensive analysis by the National Council on Compensation Insurance ( NCCI) indicates that spending on GLP-1 medications within the workers comp ensation sector has expanded by nearly 40% each year since 2021. This rapid percentage increase has brought total payments for these specific drugs to $1.9 million in 2025.

NCCI Report Key Financial Findings

Despite the steep annual growth rate, GLP-1 drugs constitute a negligible fraction of overall healthcare expenses in this sector. These medications account for only about 0.02% of the $9.3 billion in total medical payments that the NCCI analyzed in its latest report. The organization explicitly states that it does not anticipate these drugs becoming a significant financial driver for workers compensation costs in the foreseeable future.

Also read Washington Lowers Veteran Disability Rating to 40% for 2027 Property Tax Relief, Expanding Income Limits

Drivers of Spending Growth and Costs

The surge in expenditure is not the result of rising prices per unit or transaction. Instead, the financial increase is driven by a higher volume of claims involving these medications. Average payments per transaction have remained stable, hovering consistently between $1,200 and $1,300. Claims associated with GLP-1 medications also represented approximately 0.02% of the total number of claims filed, indicating that the drugs are involved in a very small subset of overall cases.

Clinical Context and Injury Types

The data reveals that GLP-1 drugs are most frequently linked to claims involving injuries to the lumbar spine, shoulders, and knees. Regarding medical history, approximately 40% of the claims involving these drugs included a diagnosis of diabetes. Furthermore, fewer than 25% of the claims involved prescriptions that were issued in the six months preceding major surgery. This suggests that the drugs are often prescribed for underlying metabolic conditions rather than as a primary treatment for the injury itself or for pre-surgical weight management.

Advertisement

Structural Barriers to Mass Adoption

A primary reason why GLP-1 costs remain low is a structural limitation within the workers compensation framework. Obesity is typically not considered a compensable injury, meaning it is generally not covered under standard workers compensation policies. Since obesity is usually classified as a pre-existing or underlying health issue rather than a workplace-caused condition, there is limited direct pathway for the system to cover these drugs solely for weight management purposes.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

The current spending levels must be viewed in the context of their origin. The year 2021 marked the point when the FDA first approved semaglutide for chronic weight management. At that time, GLP-1 spending represented only 0.01% of medical costs. The move from 0.01% to 0.02% over four years represents a doubling in percentage terms, but the absolute dollar figure remains minimal. For insurers and employers, the NCCI report suggests that while the trend is worth monitoring, GLP-1 medications are unlikely to disrupt workers compensation cost structures significantly.