NCAA Women's Basketball Reveals Top 16 Seeds for 2025 Tournament

The NCAA women's basketball selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds for the upcoming tournament, offering a glimpse into the potential landscape of the championship chase. Texas forward Madison Booker's celebration after a play during their February 9th game against LSU epitomizes the excitement surrounding this year's competition. The top 16 seeds, including No. 1 seed UCLA , will host first- and second-round games.

Regional rounds will be held at neutral sites in Spokane, Washington, and Birmingham, Alabama, for the third consecutive year. UCLA was projected as the overall No. 1 seed, potentially securing Friday-Sunday games on the second weekend and an extra day of rest before the Final Four. Joining them in the Spokane Regional are No. 2 seed LSU, No. 3 seed Duke, and No. 4 seed Tennessee. LSU's placement was adjusted to ensure the bracketing principle of separating the top four teams from a single conference in different regions. Other notable projections include Notre Dame as the top seed in the Birmingham Regional, facing potential Elite Eight matchups against USC's JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo. Texas earned the third overall No. 1 seed over Notre Dame due to its significantly higher number of Quad 1 victories (10 compared to 6). The Final Four will be held in Tampa, Florida, on April 4th, with the championship game following two days later. This in-season reveal serves as an early indicator of potential tournament success, though it does not account for games played later in the day, including pivotal matchups like South Carolina hosting UConn and Texas visiting LSU.





