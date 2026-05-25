NCAA Transfer Portal Completion Looms for Duke Basketball

As the 2026 NCAA Tournament has concluded, a few major decisions remain for players on the transfer portal. Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have had a successful offseason, and the program is one step closer to the 2026-27 season. Allen Graves, a redshirt freshman at Santa Clara, is declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal. The Louisiana native has already established himself as a versatile scorer with the ability to defend multiple positions.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament has come to a conclusion, but only a few major decisions are left from players currently in the transfer portal regarding their participation in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have had a successful offseason, positioning the Blue Devils as a top-five team in the sport. Scheyer and Co. have made two high-profile additions, John Blackwell and Drew Scharnowski, through the portal. The program is done with its efforts in the portal, but one looming prospect could potentially be on the program's radar if he chooses to return to college next season





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