NCAA Super Regional: North Carolina shuts out USC, forces deciding game

North Carolina ace Jason DeCaro allows only three baserunners in complete game shutout.

The USC baseball team couldn’t take advantage of its first chance at reaching the College World Series since 2001, falling to North Carolina Saturday, 4-0, to force a deciding game on Sunday.

After a 5-1 victory on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C. , the Trojans need one more win in the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series to advance. It didn’t happen against North Carolina ace Jason DeCaro on Saturday. DeCaro pitched a complete game, striking out eight, and allowing only two hits and one walk in the game.

Collin Hynek went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two runs scored for fourth-ranked North Carolina . USC started Grant Grovel, who gave up a home run to Hynek in the second inning and left the game after five innings trailing 1-0. That was enough for DeCaro.

“How about this big guy? ” said North Carolina coach Scott Forbes after the game.

“I’ve been saying forever, I’m trying not to cry, but Jason DeCaro, since the day he walked on campus, the day he trusted us and gave up his high school senior year, he’s been nothing but phenomenal and save that biggest CG for a big, big moment. ” USC coach Andy Stankiewicz gave credit to DeCaro, but said the Trojans would be ready tomorrow in their attempt to return to the College World Series for the first time since 2001.

“It was quite honestly all about Jason DeCaro, their guy today,” Stankiewicz said. “He threw a heck of a game. He spotted his fastball, away and breaking ball. We just could not get inside it or through it.

Just a really nice performance by him. The good thing is that we have tomorrow, so we always tell the guys Sundays are always important. This is probably the most important Sunday that they will ever play tomorrow, so we will be ready. ”





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