NCAA Study Links Multiple Transfers to Lower Graduation Rates

New NCAA data reveals that student-athletes with multiple transfers face significantly lower six-year graduation rates, prompting calls for legislative reform via the Protect College Sports Act.

A comprehensive study released by the National Collegiate Athletic Association on Wednesday demonstrates a direct correlation between multiple transfers and reduced academic success for student-athletes. The findings indicate that students who move between institutions more than once experience significantly lower graduation rates compared to their peers who remain at a single school.

Graduation Rate Disparities Across Demographics

The analysis examined the six-year graduation rate for approximately 36,000 athletes who initially enrolled in college during the 2018-19 academic year. This metric accounts for redshirts and other timing factors to determine on-time completion. The data reveals a stark 27 percent graduation rate among Football Bowl Subdivision players who transferred more than once. Black athletes experienced the most precipitous decline, dropping from an 82 percent graduation rate with no transfers to 62 percent with multiple transfers. Regardless of race, gender, or sport, multiple transfers typically resulted in graduation rates 10 percentage points lower than those who transferred once and 15 to 20 percentage points lower than non-transferring peers.

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Political Response and Legislative Action

NCAA President Charlie Baker issued a formal statement on Wednesday characterizing the data as a flashing red warning sign regarding current eligibility frameworks. He emphasized that the findings should accelerate congressional efforts to pass the Protect College Sports Act, a bipartisan federal bill designed to establish uniform national standards for collegiate athletics. Baker argued that court-imposed transfer rules are currently resulting in worse academic outcomes for many student-athletes. The NCAA released these findings as it navigates several lawsuits concerning player eligibility for a fifth year, a provision often triggered by transfer activity.

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Bill Provisions and Institutional Impact

The Protect College Sports Act seeks to establish specific requirements for name, image, or likeness agreements for college student-athletes. It also provides a limited antitrust exemption for schools and conferences to pool and sell certain college sports media rights. The legislation further grants student athletes one transfer without losing athletic eligibility while restricting football personnel from changing head coaching roles within the same season. These provisions aim to stabilize the collegiate sports environment and mitigate the academic disruptions associated with frequent institutional changes.