NCAA Proposes New Guidelines to Regulate International Players in College Basketball

The NCAA has proposed new guidelines to regulate international professional players in college basketball, with a focus on minimum compensation and actual and necessary expenses. The guidelines will have a significant impact on college basketball programs that have recruited international players.

The NCAA has proposed new guidelines to regulate international professional players in college basketball . According to the guidelines, prospective student-athletes who have entered agreements with or received compensation from teams in leagues with minimum compensation exceeding actual and necessary expenses will not have their college eligibility reinstated.

The NCAA has listed MLB, NBA, NFL, Premier League, and WNBA as examples of such leagues. However, other top basketball leagues globally could also qualify. The guidelines also identify several international leagues in which participation by a prospect is likely to result in violations of NCAA rules and a loss of eligibility. The new guidelines aim to update preenrollment rules and ensure that international players are not exploited or used for financial gain.

The NCAA has already invested tens of millions of dollars in international prospects this offseason, making it challenging to enact the new guidelines right away. The proposed guidelines will have a significant impact on college basketball programs that have recruited international players.

For example, Duke's incoming recruiting class features former EuroLeague players who are far too old to be beginning their college basketball careers. The new guidelines will likely affect Duke's international pieces, including Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Dame Sarr. Boumtje Boumtje is expected to be in the clear as he has not earned any meaningful compensation while playing with FC Barcelona, but Sarr's situation is uncertain as he received a salary while playing professionally in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB.

The NCAA's proposed guidelines will be closely monitored by college basketball fans and programs in the coming months





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