NCAA Division II Football Conference Championships Set For Nov 14

Benedict and Virginia Union lead the pack for NCAA Division II football conference titles on Nov 14. Kentucky State, Johnson C. Smith, Virginia State, and Fayetteville State compete for playoff positioning and regional supremacy.

College football fans will witness the decisive moments of the season on Saturday, Nov. 14, as multiple conference championships determine the landscape for the NCAA Division II playoff field. A pivotal third game on Friday night adds an extra layer of complexity to the selection process, with the official NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show scheduled to air on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. ET. The competition involves six teams occupying the top four positions in the Week 10 Black College Football Poll, highlighting the intense quality of play in historically black colleges and universities.

Benedict Faces Kentucky State In SIAC Title Matchup

Benedict University enters the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) championship game riding a six-game winning streak and seeking its first conference title under third-year head coach Ron Dickerson Jr. The Tigers defeated Albany State by a score of 22-16 in last year's title game and return to the championship stage for the second consecutive season. Quarterback Juan Gainous has been a dominant force, throwing for 405 yards and five touchdowns in the previous week against Morehouse. Benedict's offense demonstrated strong ball control, managing possession for 35 minutes and 38 seconds against Central State while converting eight of 14 third-down opportunities. Defensively, the Tigers forced four turnovers against Central State, including a fumble returned for a touchdown. Kentucky State enters with a 9-3 record after improving from a 3-7 finish in 2023, earning its first NCAA playoff appearance under head coach Huggins. The Thorobreds ranked fifth in the 2026 preseason standings by SIAC coaches but have exceeded expectations. Statistically, Benedict allows only 187 passing yards per game, while Kentucky State limits rushing attacks to 128.5 yards per contest. The BC+ Model rates the teams just one point apart, though Benedict's home-field advantage shifts the projected margin to 3.5 points.

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Virginia Union Rematches Johnson C. Smith For CIAA Crown

Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith University meet in Durham, North Carolina, for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championship, renewing a rivalry defined by their 2025 title showdown. The Golden Bulls captured their first CIAA football championship since 1969 with a 45-21 victory over the Panthers last November. This time, the stakes remain high for both programs, with Virginia Union carrying the highest BC+ rating among the six teams competing this weekend. The model projects the Panthers to win by six points, granting them a 67% probability of claiming the crown. Virginia Union has won nine straight games since losing its season opener to Lenoir-Rhyne, with a defense that has allowed 14 points or fewer in seven of eight conference contests. Johnson C. Smith opened its season with a 32-10 defeat against Benedict, the SIAC's top seed, before recovering to return to the championship game. The Golden Bulls rely on a potent offense led by quarterback RJ Rosales, who completed 108 of 158 passes for 1,563 yards, 17 touchdowns, and one interception. Running back Fabian Duncan contributes significantly with 1,564 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Linebacker Vincent Hill anchors the defense with 79 tackles. The matchup takes place at Durham County Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1958 and underwent renovations in 2010. The facility holds a seating capacity of 8,500 spectators.

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Virginia State And Fayetteville State Inaugurate Friday Night Blitz

Virginia State University and Fayetteville State University open the weekend on Friday night at Durham County Memorial Stadium in the CIAA's inaugural Friday Night Blitz. This early matchup pits the conference's third- and fourth-place teams against each other in a game that could significantly influence the NCAA Division II playoff field. Both teams finished with 6-2 records in conference play and went 3-2 against five common opponents. Virginia State secured the No. 3 seed based on a superior point differential of plus-68, compared to Fayetteville State's plus-30. The Tigers seek to reverse their recent slide, while the Rams aim to solidify their standing. In previous meetings, Johnson C. Smith defeated Fayetteville State 20-14 and required overtime to defeat Virginia State 39-33. The outcome of this Friday night game provides critical data for the selection committee as they evaluate potential at-large bids and seeding for the postseason. The Black College Football Poll released on Nov. 9 places Benedict and Virginia Union at the top of the Division II rankings, with the Tigers leading the Panthers by just four voting points. These rankings reflect current performance trends and set the tone for the final week of regular-season play. The selection show on Sunday will reveal which teams advance to the NCAA Division II Football Championship bracket. All participating teams must navigate the tight margin between success and elimination in this high-pressure environment.