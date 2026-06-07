NCAA Delivers Clear Verdict on Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby Appeal: Report

One of the hottest controversies in the 2026 college football offseason took another turn in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The NCAA denied Texas Tech's app

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images One of the hottest controversies in the 2026 college football offseason took another turn in the wee hours of Saturday morning.for quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the midst of an ongoing investigation into his sports gambling habits.

Sorsby entered a treatment program after it was discovered that some of the wagers were on Indiana football games while he played there. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder was recruited to the Hoosiers as part of their 2022 class. Sorsby's true freshman season was the one where the bets on the Hoosiers were placed; he only appeared in Indiana's blowout loss to Penn State that year.

After a 2023 season in which he threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions with the Hoosiers, Sorsby transferred to Cincinnati. In two seasons with the Bearcats, he threw for 5,613 yards, 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and ran for 1,027 yards and 18 more touchdowns. Sorsby entered the NCAA transfer portal as one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2026 portal cycle.

The reported deal between Sorsby and Texas Tech upon his commitment was in the neighborhood of $5.1 million. Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker hands off to Caleb Hawkins for a touchdown during a spring football game | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Texas Tech signed Sorsby with hopes of upgrading at quarterback to make a push for a national championship in 2026.

The Red Raiders were sharp on defense and across the offensive skill positions in 2025, but quarterback play was ultimately their undoing in the Orange Bowl loss to Oregon. Long-term, a denial of Sorsby's eligibility is a blip on the radar for Texas Tech. As long as salary caps stay out of college sports, the Red Raiders will work to buy the best quarterbacks money can buy, thanks to the wealth of their boosters.

Backup Will Hammond stepped in both for mop-up duty and when Behren Morton was injured in 2025. His best outing came in the Red Raiders' 34-10 road win at Utah; he completed 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and a pair of interceptions, so Hammond could keep the quarterback play serviceable in 2026. Overall, Texas Tech's schedule is conducive to another College Football Playoff run, but the margins for error in the Big 12 are razor-thin.

Houston and Arizona present challenging home tests for the Red Raiders, both of which bring back multi-year starting quarterbacks in 2026. The Red Raiders' trip to Oklahoma State on Nov. 14 has the potential to become interesting. The Cowboys brought the majority of North Texas' 2025 coaching staff and offense, which fielded one of theTucker Harlin is a passionate sports fan and journalist covering college sports.

His work can be found on Vols Wire of the USA TODAY Sports Media Group and The Voice of College Football Network. He graduated from the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee in 2024 and is based in Nashville.





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