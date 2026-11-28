College basketball players led their teams to victory with exceptional individual stats, including game-high scoring and defensive stops against various opponents.

Several college basketball players delivered standout statistical performances across various matchups, contributing significantly to their teams' victories through efficient scoring, rebounding, and defensive contributions. The action featured a wide array of athletic achievements, with players from different conferences highlighting their skills on the court during a busy stretch of the season.

High-Scoring Offensive Efficiencies

Matas Vokietaitis led the scoring charge for the Texas Longhorns with a game-high 29 points, adding 11 rebounds and two assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field and 17-of-21 from the free throw line in a win against St. Mary's. His performance at the Jenny Craig Pavilion underscored his dominance in the paint and at the charity stripe.

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Oliver Miller recorded a game-high 23 points for his team, complementing his score with five rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a turnover while shooting 7-of-10 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and 6-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Oakland. His all-around offensive game was pivotal in securing the victory.

De'Vion Harris tallied 21 points and four rebounds along with an assist, two steals, and a block while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range, and 6-of-6 from the free throw line in a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. His consistent shooting from the line helped stabilize the team's offense during critical moments.

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Defensive And Playmaking Contributions

Yissoufou secured a game-high 23 points alongside eight rebounds, four assists, six steals, and three blocks while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 from the free throw line in a win against Iowa State. His defensive presence with multiple steals and blocks was instrumental in disrupting the opposing team's rhythm.

Jacob Jackson accounted for 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two turnovers while shooting 6-of-12 from the field, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Iowa State. His ability to contribute across multiple statistical categories highlighted his versatility as a player.

Dalton Collins finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a turnover, shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Western Kentucky. His playmaking ability with five assists demonstrated his role as a key offensive facilitator for his squad.

Well-Rounded Statistical Output

Jayden Lewis scored a game-high 21 points, adding eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks, and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-15 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep, and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in a win against Xavier. His balanced performance on both ends of the floor provided a strong foundation for his team's success.

Chase Bidunga turned in 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals, a block, and a turnover, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in a win against Tennessee. His contributions in rebounding and defensive stops were vital to maintaining defensive intensity throughout the contest.

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Jalen Harris finished with 13 points, five rebounds, a steal, and a turnover while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against Louisville. His efficiency from the field helped sustain the team's offensive flow during the game.

Emerging Talent And Team Impact

Lance Jones turned in 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, a block, and two turnovers, shooting 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep in a win against Southern. His shooting accuracy from beyond the arc added a crucial dimension to the team's offensive strategy against their opponent.

Maxwell Tanner notched 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a turnover, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against Southern. His reliable performance contributed to the team's overall balance and depth during the matchup.

These performances illustrate the high level of competition and individual excellence currently defining the college basketball landscape, with players demonstrating the ability to impact games through scoring, rebounding, and defense. The diverse range of statistical achievements highlights the depth of talent across various programs and conferences.