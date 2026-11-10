NCA Under Scrutiny Over Alleged British Kidnapping of Fugitive Tycoon Mehul Choksi

The National Crime Agency faces pressure to investigate the alleged kidnapping of billionaire Mehul Choksi in the Caribbean by UK-based suspects, including a honey trap plot.

The National Crime Agency faces intensifying scrutiny over its failure to interview suspects linked to the alleged abduction of Indian billionaire Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda. UK authorities have been urged to act after five years have passed since the incident on May 23, 2021, with no official interviews conducted regarding the audacious conspiracy.

The Alleged Conspiracy Mechanism

Mehul Choksi, a 67-year-old diamond tycoon, claims he was lured to an apartment near his residence by Barbara Jarabik, a London-based property consultant. He alleges that once inside, he was tasered and bound to a wheelchair before being transported onto a yacht heading for Dominica. The victim states that he was subsequently beaten by two Birmingham-based men, identified as Gurjit Singh Bhandal and Gurmit Singh, during the transatlantic transit.

Also read Trump’s Wild Press Sec Plea Sparks Fresh 25th Amendment Talk

Choksi argues the operation was designed to exploit his legal vulnerability in Dominica, a jurisdiction where he lacked the citizenship protections he held in Antigua. The goal was reportedly to facilitate his forced deportation to India, where he is wanted in connection with a massive financial scandal. Flight documents indicate that a berth was requested for a wheelchair-bound passenger on the vessel that sailed on the day of the alleged abduction.

Key Suspects and Diplomatic Connections

Central to the allegations is Gurdip Bath, an Indian-born diplomat who holds citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis. Choksi asserts that Bath, who has served as the commercial attaché to the UK for 14 years, orchestrated the entire plot. Bath, who owns an expensive Mayfair mansion and has reportedly met with King Charles, strongly denies any involvement in the kidnapping scheme.

Advertisement

Evidence submitted to courts includes flight manifests showing that Bath, Jarabik, and other English suspects traveled on a private jet from Antigua to Dominica shortly after the yacht departed. Despite their presence in the region, these individuals have strenuously denied the claims. None of the accused parties are formally involved in Choksi's ongoing legal case against Antiguan authorities, limiting their ability to file a direct defense in that specific proceeding.

Institutional Inaction and Security Concerns

Oliver Laurence, CEO of Periculum Security Group and the lead investigator retained by Choksi, has publicly criticized the lack of progress by UK law enforcement. He states that his firm briefed the National Crime Agency over two years ago, yet no action has been taken against the suspects currently residing in Britain. Laurence expressed deep concern that the inaction might stem from political links to senior figures outside the UK.

Laurence described the situation as incomprehensible given the volume of evidence, noting that suspects remain at large without fear of legal repercussions. The delay has sparked broader questions about whether British authorities are avoiding diplomatic friction with New Delhi. Critics argue that the government's hesitation undermines the rule of law and fails to protect the integrity of the UK justice system.

Ongoing Legal Battles and Political Fallout

The controversy stems from a 2018 accusation that Choksi colluded with Punjab National Bank employees in a 1.3 billion pound fraud to secure illegitimate loans for his jewelry business. Choksi has always denied these allegations. Following the charges, he relinquished his Indian citizenship and acquired Antiguan nationality, a passport that successfully blocked previous extradition attempts from India.

Advertisement

Choksi is currently suing the Antiguan police for failing to investigate his alleged abduction, with a significant hearing scheduled for today at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. He was eventually released after whistleblowers alerted his legal team, who located him battered in a detention cell. The case has now evolved into a high-profile diplomatic and legal dispute involving multiple nations and significant financial stakes.