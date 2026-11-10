NCA Under Pressure to Investigate Alleged Kidnap of Mehul Choksi

Pressure mounts on the National Crime Agency to interview suspects in the alleged abduction of fugitive tycoon Mehul Choksi from Antigua by a group including diplomat Gurdip Bath.

The National Crime Agency faces intensifying scrutiny for its alleged inaction regarding the kidnapping of Indian fugitive diamond tycoon Mehul Choksi from Antigua and Barbuda. Choksi, who is wanted in India for a massive financial fraud, claims he was abducted in a coordinated plot involving British nationals and a St Kitts diplomat. The urgency has heightened following the launch of an investigative podcast detailing the incident, with experts warning that the failure to act undermines the rule of law.

The Alleged Abduction Mechanism

Choksi asserts that he was lured to an apartment near his residence in Antigua by London-based property consultant Barbara Jarabik. Once inside the apartment, he alleges he was tasered and bound to a wheelchair. Court filings in Antigua and Barbuda detail that he was then loaded onto a yacht docked near his home, with a specific berth requested for a wheelchair-bound passenger. The vessel departed for Dominica on May 23, 2021, a location where Choksi did not hold citizenship and could be deported to India.

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Onboard the vessel, Choksi claims he was subjected to torture and beating by Birmingham-based individuals Gurjit Singh Bhandal and Gurmit Singh. The alleged plan relied on Choksi having purchased Antiguan citizenship to evade extradition from India. By moving him to Dominica, the perpetrators allegedly intended to strip him of that protection and allow an Indian delegation to forcibly deport him to Delhi to face charges.

Key Suspects and Diplomatic Ties

Central to the conspiracy allegations is Gurdip Bath, an Indian-born diplomat and commercial attaché for St Kitts and Nevis who has met with King Charles. Bath owns a Mayfair mansion and has denied involvement in the plot. However, flight records indicate that Bath and Jarabik were among the few passengers on a private jet from Antigua to Dominica shortly after the yacht departed. Passenger documents also show that Singh, Singh Bhandal, and other named suspects were on the yacht during the alleged kidnapping date.

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Oliver Laurence, CEO of Periculum Security Group and Choksi's lead investigator, has publicly criticized the National Crime Agency for failing to interview the suspects or the victim more than two years after being briefed. Laurence stated that it is incomprehensible that no action has been taken despite the availability of alleged suspects in the UK. He expressed concern that political links outside the UK may be influencing the lack of enforcement.

Legal Battles and Diplomatic Context

Choksi is currently suing the Antiguan police for failing to investigate his abduction, with a significant hearing scheduled at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. The tycoon moved to the Caribbean in early 2018, relinquished his Indian citizenship, and secured Antiguan passport rights months before federal charges were filed regarding a £1.3 billion banking fraud. He strongly denies the allegations of colluding with Punjab National Bank employees to obtain fraudulent loans for his jewelry empire.

The case has sparked broader questions about potential diplomatic friction between Britain and India. The National Crime Agency has not interviewed the suspects over five years after the alleged incident on May 23, 2021. Critics suggest this inaction may be driven by a desire to avoid diplomatic fallout with New Delhi, given the high-profile nature of the accused and the political sensitivities involved in extradition cases between the two nations.

Whistleblowers and Future Proceedings

Choksi claims he was eventually released after whistleblowers alerted his legal team. His lawyers located him battered and bruised in a cell, subsequently securing his release. Although the accused individuals are not parties to Choksi's civil case against the Antiguan authorities, they have all strenuously denied the claims made against them. The detailed narrative of the alleged conspiracy is featured in the Mail podcast Heists, Scams and Lies: The Billion Dollar Honey Trap.